Indian Head, MD – The Charles County Arts Alliance (CCAA) is excited to announce that registration for the annual ArtsFest 2023 is now open. This year, the festival will be held on June 10th from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm in a new location – the Town of Indian Head on the Village Green and in the Pavilion.

ArtsFest 2023 will be the 30th season of the iconic arts festival, featuring first-rate performances, original works by local authors and artists, and food trucks. Vendors, artists, and performers will be located both inside the Pavilion and outside on the Village Green. Parking will be available next to the Village Green for visitors.

Registration for vendors, artists, and performers is open until May 26th and can be found on the CCAA’s website at charlescountyarts.org. The festival is open to artists of all genres, including painters, sculptors, musicians, dancers, and vendors offering handcrafted goods.

The CCAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the arts in Charles County, Maryland. They provide funding, support, and resources to artists and arts organizations and host events like ArtsFest.

For more information on ArtsFest 2023 or to inquire about registration, please get in touch with the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, Monday through Thursday from 1 pm to 6 pm and Friday from 9 am to 2 pm, or email them at ccaaoffice2@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on the 30th season of ArtsFest and join us in celebrating the arts in Indian Head.

