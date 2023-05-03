On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting where they presented several proclamations and approved various requests. The meeting began with the invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for National Travel and Tourism Week, Small Business Month, Law Day, and National Historic Preservation Month. The Department of Land Use and Growth Management also presented their annual Historic Preservation Awards selected by the Historic Preservation Commission.

Moving on to the Main Agenda items, the Commissioners approved the Department of Land Use and Growth Management’s amendment to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for the property located at 23836 Mervell Dean Road Hollywood, MD. Additionally, they approved the Department of Finances’ request to adopt an ordinance to establish an Excise Tax.

The Department of Human Resources’ request to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, in consideration of the seventeenth amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan was also approved. The County Attorney’s request for a public hearing on the proposed resolution to update the St. Mary’s County Road Naming and Addressing Manual was also given approval.

During the County Administrator time, the Commissioners approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Gold Course Manager.

The next regular business meeting of the CSMC will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. The decisions made by the CSMC and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Live broadcasts of CSMC meetings can be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 on Tuesday mornings or as a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. For those who cannot watch the meetings live, they are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The CSMC’s approval of the amendment to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for the property located at 23836 Mervell Dean Road Hollywood, MD is a significant development. The Department of Land Use and Growth Management has been working on the amendment for several months, and the approval now means that the property can be developed in a way that aligns with the county’s water and sewerage policies.

The Excise Tax Ordinance adopted by the Department of Finances is also notable. The Excise Tax only applies to new construction or renovation requiring a building permit. This is not a sales tax or a transfer tax.

The approval of the seventeenth amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, which will be considered during a public hearing on May 16, is an important step in ensuring that the plan remains up-to-date and relevant for the county’s law enforcement officers.

The proposed resolution to update the St. Mary’s County Road Naming and Addressing Manual is also significant. The County Attorney’s request for a public hearing on the matter indicates that the resolution is still in the proposal stage and that the county is seeking public input before making a final decision.

Overall, the latest business meeting of the CSMC saw several important requests approved, and the public hearings scheduled for May 16 indicate that the county is committed to seeking public input on key issues affecting the community. The decisions made by the CSMC will undoubtedly significantly impact the county’s future development and services.

