North Beach, Maryland – On May 5, 2023, the Town of North Beach will launch its series of First Fridays events along Bay Avenue from 2nd Street to 7th Street. The event, which runs from 6 to 9 pm, will feature DJ music, classic cars, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, small pop-up shops, craft vendors, and free beach access. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the town’s shops and restaurants. A map outlining the event area is available for reference.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all guests, the Town of North Beach has put in place firm guidelines regarding alcoholic beverages. The guidelines aim to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking. Cooperation from all guests is highly appreciated.

According to the guidelines, patrons must be 21 years old and above to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. To purchase alcohol, guests must present proof of identification and have received a wristband from a town employee at the North Beach Shirt Shack. Each patron is permitted to buy only one beer or wine per transaction/visit to a vendor. Purchasing alcohol for others is strictly prohibited, and each patron must show their wristband to the vendor to make a purchase. No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside the event area, and outside alcohol or coolers are not permitted.

Parking in North Beach can sometimes be a challenge during large events. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously while in town, carpool if possible, be patient while seeking a parking spot, and respect the town residents’ parking areas. A map outlining parking suggestions is also available for reference.

Paid parking is available in two locations marked by yellow stars, while free parking is available in the lots marked by blue stars. On-street parking is also available, but some areas are reserved for resident parking only. Guests are encouraged to carpool and be mindful of residential parking and pay attention to signage, especially on Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, and west of Chesapeake Avenue.

For inquiries about the event, guests may contact 301.855.6681.

North Beach welcomes all visitors to its First Fridays event, and we hope that everyone will have a pleasant and enjoyable experience while observing the town’s guidelines on alcoholic beverages and parking.

Like this: Like Loading...