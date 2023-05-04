On May 1, 2023, Edward Stanley Williams, a 54-year-old resident of Huntingtown, admitted to four counts of felony animal cruelty in Calvert County Circuit Court. Williams was found to be involved in dogfighting and was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentencing for his crimes is scheduled for July 7, 2023, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee.

Edward Stanley Williams Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Williams’s prosecution resulted from a joint effort between Calvert County Animal Control, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Investigators uncovered that Williams had kept twelve American Pitbull Terrier-type dogs on his property, some showing signs of injuries and scarring consistent with dog fighting.

Moreover, law enforcement discovered multiple tools of the trade for dogfighting, such as weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and medications. Additionally, investigators found photographs, videotapes, and documents documenting dogfighting activities.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

Animal cruelty is taken seriously in the state of Maryland, and the courts will not tolerate this behavior. Maryland has enacted strict laws to protect animals, and anyone who engages in animal cruelty faces harsh penalties. A person convicted of animal cruelty in Maryland can face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Dogfighting is a brutal sport involving two dogs pitted against each other to the death. The dogs are bred to be aggressive and trained to fight from a young age. The fights can last for hours and often end in the death of one or both dogs. The dogs are not the only victims of this cruel practice.

Calvert County Animal Control and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are committed to cracking down on animal cruelty and dogfighting. They encourage anyone with information about animal abuse or dogfighting to come forward and report it. They have also provided resources for those who want to learn more about animal cruelty and how they can help prevent it.

The Humane Society of the United States is also dedicated to ending animal cruelty and dogfighting. They work with law enforcement agencies nationwide to investigate and prosecute those who engage in these practices. They provide training for law enforcement officers on recognizing the signs of animal abuse and investigating these crimes.

The guilty plea of Edward Stanley Williams is a significant step forward in the fight against animal cruelty and dogfighting. The joint effort of law enforcement agencies and the state’s attorney’s office is a reminder that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Maryland. The sentencing hearing on July 7, 2023, will determine the fate of Williams, but the message is clear – animal cruelty is a crime, and those who engage in it will face the consequences.

