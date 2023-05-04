The Loyola Greyhounds men’s lacrosse team earned a 12-7 victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Tuesday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to advance to the Patriot League Tournament Semifinals.

Loyola took a 7-1 halftime lead and extended it to 9-2 before Navy went on a 5-0 run to pull within two goals. However, Loyola scored the game’s final three goals to seal the win. Evan James led Loyola with a career-high six goals, while Navy’s Patrick Skalniak returned from a back injury to score two goals in his final game.

Loyola jumped out to an early lead, scoring the game’s first two goals before Navy’s Skalniak scored an emotional extra-man goal. Loyola went on to score two more goals before the end of the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead. Loyola’s defense then held Navy scoreless for 15 minutes and added three goals of their own to take a commanding 7-1 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Loyola’s lead grew to eight goals before Navy’s Xavier Arline ended a 23-minute scoring drought for the Midshipmen. Navy then went on a 5-0 run to cut Loyola’s lead to two goals, but the Greyhounds scored the final three goals of the game to seal the win.

James led Loyola with his six goals on nine shots, while Matthew Minicus added two goals. Luke Staudt made 18 saves in goal for Loyola, while the defense recorded six caused turnovers.

Skalniak finished his Navy career with 99 points on 55 goals and 44 assists in 36 games, while Mac Haley became the 15th freshman in Navy history to score 30 points. Navy goalkeeper Pat Ryan made 11 saves in his final collegiate game, while Anthony Ghobriel won 17 of 22 faceoffs, including 11 of 12 in the second half.

Loyola will now face top-seeded Boston University in the Patriot League Tournament Semifinals on Friday at 4:00 pm.

