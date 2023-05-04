Charlotte Ryan, a senior on the Navy women’s lacrosse team, was named to the 2023 Academic All-Patriot League team on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the conference office. With Ryan’s selection, Navy has had at least one student-athlete selected to the All-Academic team each year since the team’s founding in 2011.

Ryan was one of 12 student-athletes selected for the list, with nine of the ten Patriot League schools represented. Loyola led the way with three honorees, including the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Majoring in mechanical engineering, Ryan is a six-time member of the Superintendent’s List and has been named to the Commandant’s List seven times. She has earned a spot on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll every season. The offensive team captain received submarines as her service assignment and will continue her education in graduate school before reporting to the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, S.C.

On the field, Ryan had an impressive season, finishing with 23 goals, 10 assists, 33 points, 13 ground balls, 11 draw controls, and four caused turnovers. She scored at least one goal in 13 of 17 games, with seven multi-goal performances and two hat tricks. In Patriot League play, Ryan registered at least one point in all nine conference games.

In the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals, Ryan helped Navy to a 20-13 victory over Boston University, finishing the game with three goals, including a free-position goal, and adding a ground ball in the win.

Navy returns to action on Thursday, May 4, as the Midshipmen take on second-seeded Army in the semifinals of the Patriot League Championship Tournament at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, Md. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Katie Detwiler, Loyola Maryland, Gr.



2023 Academic All-Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Team

Maddy Spratt, American, So.

Malina Hatton, Army, Sr.

Jennifer Barry, Boston U., Sr.

Emily Baird, Bucknell, Jr.

Ella Payer, Bucknell, Sr.

Cara O’Reilly, Colgate, Sr.

Lauren Drillock, Holy Cross, Jr.

Katie Chiasson, Lafayette, Sr.

Sydni Black, Loyola, Jr.

Katie Detwiler, Loyola, Gr.

Logan Olmstead, Loyola, Sr.

Charlotte Ryan , Navy, Sr.

