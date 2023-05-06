The Calvert County Commissioner’s stressed the importance of seeking help if one is dealing with a mental health crisis at Tuesday’s meeting as May is mental health awareness month. It’s also International Economic Development month and brain tumor awareness month.

As reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

988 – As of 2020 the Federal Communications Commission announced a new number to text or call in the event of a mental health emergency. See 988lifeline.org for more information.

The Calvert County Health Department has a behavioral health outpatient clinic located at 275 Solomon’s Island Road. Project Chesapeake located at 69 Sherry Lane also offers telehealth and court ordered outpatient mental health services.

There are over 50 churches located throughout Calvert County. Clergy is recommended for those struggling with challenges and for those that need prayer.

Commissioner Mike Hart (R) read the proclamation to recognize May 8-12, 2023 as the National Economic Development Week. The statement read, to increase awareness of local programs and services that create jobs, advance career development opportunities and increase the quality of life among our communities. It promotes economic well-being and standards for our community by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base.

Pool Safety

On average, 10 persons per month are dying in drowning accidents; that’s 10 too many. The commissioners and aquatic staff members and water safety instructors stressed the importance of swim lessons, beginning at the youngest of ages.

When one has swim lessons, it decreases the chance of drowning by 80 percent.

The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is located at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick. They can be reached at 410-414-8350.

Swim lessons are offered at cost. Aquatics Division Chief, Brooke Bartko thanked the commissioners for making the community aware of this important aspect.

“I would like to thank you for recognizing May as Water Safety month,” Bartko said.

“Living on a peninsula – it’s important to know how to swim,” Grasso stated. “Swimming is so good for your body. It’s not stressful on your body. Doctor’s recommend it. It’s easy on the joints, so thank you all for what you do.”

The commissioners recognized May as Motorcycle Cycle Awareness month. Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) read the proclamation stating, safety is our highest priority for the streets and roadways of our county. Calvert County is proud to be a supporter of motorcycle safety, education and awareness and motorcycles are a common and economical means of transportation that reduces fuel consumption and road wear and contributes in a significant way to the relief of traffic and parking congestion

ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) of Calvert County continually promotes motorcycle safety, education and awareness to the general public in our county and state.

Bob Spanburgh, Chairman of the Board and Legislative Representative spoke on behalf of local motorcyclists. He stated that people blowing debris from cut grass onto the roadways causes a hazard for those on bikes.

“We’ve been addressing issues in Annapolis for 36 years,” he stated. “If you’re involved in a motorcycle accident that ends in a fatality, drivers can just pay a fine and be on their way. I met someone who crossed the center line and it ended in a fatality, they only gave her a $55.00 ticket and there was loss of life.”

Fire and Safety

The subject of rechargeable lithium batteries was discussed. There batteries were in production in 1991 because they do last longer, they have a higher power density and have a longer life expectancy.

Most everyone owns more than one rechargeable lithium battery. As technology is advancing, more lithium batteries are being used in cell phones, cameras, pacemakers and newer vehicles.

Some after market companies are building them, but they are not as safe. Some companies are removing the module or pack that needs to be wrapped around the cell, therefore if the battery becomes too hot and ignites, a fire can spread rapidly and with more intense heat.

They are currently located in golf carts, e-bikes, wheelchairs, energy storage chargers, power tools, razors, cordless phones, apple watches, smart phones, toys, tablets, forklifts and buses.

Currently there is no federal regulations on the rechargeable lithium battery.

When the battery begins to spark a head, the heated shrapnel and hydrogen gases begin to come about.

A lot of people are charging their batteries near their front door such as with e-bikes and phones which will eliminate ones exit from the home if a fire ignites. As more consumers purchase Tesla vehicles and install charging stations, education is of the utmost importance on where, when and how one should charge them.

The fire department is seeking guidance from the commissioners on how to go about communicating with planning and zoning on how to get a plan in place for when they respond to house fires. It’s important for the first responders to know where charging stations are and just how much water is needed to bring for the emergency.

A fire truck can handle a 12,000 gallon release to fight a fire but the Tesla that is on fire can take double that to put out that lithium battery.

Water is the best way to extinguish these fire since there is no risk for electricity. A tesla fire on the roadway could very well take hours to put out and storage of these cars and batteries would have to be stored properly away from other vehicles.

Hart asked about fires taking place within the garage and how first responders are safely able to get to the cars.

The visible fire would be put out first and then the car would need to be kept cool until it could be taken care of. A device called, ‘The Best device’ is made to slide under the car to puncture the battery and cell. This will decrease the amount of water needed.

Commissioner President Earl F. Hance said, “We want to make sure the public is aware of the danger and what they should and shouldn’t do. As these batteries get larger, they can become more dangerous. When you buy a Tesla, they’re not telling you that these cars can burn your house down. Today’s the first step. We may have more questions. If we’re going to be all-electric in 10 years, it’s going to be expeditious.”

These car chargers are influential when it comes to solar paneled roofs. Some of those roofs have to be cut into to get safely into the home.

Comcast

The Comcast buildout is now entering Phase 3 and Calvert County residents have until June 30 to submit an application to take part in the Broadband infrastructure grant program.

Since 2000, Comcast has invested 17 million dollars in the network for Calvert County. That’s a cost of $140,000.00 per mile.

Hance stated, “We don’t have the corner on Comcast here in Calvert County. Any cable company that would like to provide cable can contact the county and submit a bid. We aren’t stopping anyone from coming in, but I don’t think another company is going to come in and invest in the same amount that Comcast has.”

The grant will expand broadband access to an additional 36 homes in the county and add nine miles of infrastructure.

