Michelle Hymowitz, a STEM teacher at North County High School, has been named one of two STEM educators of the year by the Maryland Tech Council. The council, the largest technology and life science trade association in the state, awards those who make outstanding contributions to Maryland’s technology and life sciences communities.

Hymowitz, who was honored for bringing her love of Earth and space to her students through speaker presentations, field trips, stargazing parties, and other events, said, “I truly believe that STEM will be the path to a better future.”

The Council gives out awards in 17 categories, and Victoria Lee of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County was the other STEM Educator award winner.

“We are excited to recognize these outstanding leaders and companies,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “In addition to growing their companies and raising the bar of excellence in Maryland, we are proud that these winners are passionate about giving back to their employees, students, and communities. On behalf of the entire Maryland Tech Council community, I congratulate this year’s ICON Award winners and nominees for their achievements.”

The Maryland Tech Council is dedicated to supporting the state’s technology and life sciences communities by providing networking and educational opportunities, advocating for policies that foster innovation and growth, and promoting Maryland as a great place to do business.

Hymowitz has taught at North County High School for over a decade and served as the school’s Science Department Chair. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Earth Science from Penn State University and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from McDaniel College.

In addition to her work at North County High School, Hymowitz has also been involved in a number of STEM education initiatives in Maryland, including the Maryland Science Olympiad and the Maryland Association of Science Teachers.

“I believe that every student has the potential to be a scientist or engineer,” Hymowitz said. “It’s my job as a teacher to help them discover and develop that potential, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

For more information about the Maryland Tech Council, visit their website at https://mdtechcouncil.com/.

