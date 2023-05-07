The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending refunds totaling more than $176,000 to consumers who purchased clothing and accessories from Lions Not Sheep. The company was charged with using deceptive ‘Made in USA’ labels and advertising on clothing and accessories imported from other countries.

According to the FTC’s May 2022 complaint, Lions Not Sheep Products, LLC, and its owner Sean Whalen deceptively advertised clothing and accessories as Made in USA. In most cases, the products advertised using these claims consisted of wholly imported shirts and hats with limited finishing work performed in the United States.

The FTC settlement with Lions Not Sheep Products and Sean Whalen requires the company and its owner to pay for the refunds to defrauded consumers. As a result, the FTC is sending 11,446 checks and 66 PayPal payments, each for $15.30.

Consumers who receive checks should cash them within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Recipients who have questions about their refund should call the refund administrator, Analytics, at 1-855-620-9529, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The administrative order settling the Commission’s complaint also barred Lions Not Sheep Products and Sean Whalen from advertising and labeling its clothes and accessories as made in the United States when they are not.

The FTC’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of Commission refunds. In 2022, Commission actions led to more than $392 million in refunds to consumers across the country.

