The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will be conducting a public hearing on May 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2024 commissioners’ recommended operating and capital improvement budget. The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room located at 175 Main St., in Prince Frederick.

The hearing will be streamed live on www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov to ensure full public access and transparency. For remote participation, the public may listen or comment by phone using the following access information:

· Toll-free: 888-475-4499

· Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

· Passcode (if asked): #

· Request to speak: *9

Those interested in providing comments may also submit written comments by emailing support@ccg-finance.zendesk.com or mailing them to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

The FY 2024 Commissioners Budget document will be made available at least one week before the hearing. Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2024 budget process by visiting www.calvertcountymd.gov/FY24Budget. Hard copies of the budget will also be available for review at public libraries, or by contacting the Department of Finance at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or support@ccgfinance.zendesk.com.

The proposed budget includes changes from the FY 2024 Staff Recommended Budget presented on March 21, 2023. At the hearing, General Fund proposed changes regarding refinement estimates that net a decrease of approximately $6,920,841 will be presented.

The budget also contains changes to the Department of Planning & Zoning’s fee schedule, including changes to the environmental fees and adding fees for architectural reviews and commercial permit rerouting, which are available for review within the text of the draft resolution. The budget may be substantively modified, revised, amended, or otherwise changed based upon comments received at the public hearing.

For further information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or by email at support@ccg-finance.zendesk.com.

The Calvert County BOCC encourages all citizens to take part in the public hearing and provide their valuable comments regarding the FY 2024 budget.

