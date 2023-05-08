Severna Park High School junior Eric Lin has been elected as the 2023-2024 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB) by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC).

The results were announced on May 8, 2023, on CRASC’s Instagram page, with Indu Bodala of Glen Burnie High School and Taryn Reinhart of Annapolis High School as the other finalists for the position.

The elected student member’s name will be forwarded to Governor Wes Moore for the formal appointment. Lin would succeed current SMOB Zachary McGrath, also of Severna Park High School, whose one-year term expires on June 30.

Lin plans to focus his work on getting more students involved in civic engagement and on advocacy for student representation and inclusion at all decision-making levels.

“I want to thank all the students that voted for me and instilled their trust in me to represent them on the Board of Education,” Lin said. “I am excited to begin working to make our schools better for all.”

Lin’s commitment to public service is evident in his positions held in various school and county-level organizations. He currently serves as the CRASC Secretary of Communication, on the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Student Service Learning Leadership Team, and as chair of the Anne Arundel County Youth Advisory Council’s Financial Literacy and Budget Committee. Lin is also the treasurer of Severna Park High School’s Student Government Association and the Class of 2024.

Upon appointment, Lin will become the 50th student member of the Board and the 10th student from Severna Park High School to serve on the Board. Since 1974, students have held a seat on the Board, and Anne Arundel’s student member has had full voting rights since 1975, making it the only member of a local school board in the nation to have that status.

If appointed, Lin would assume his seat on July 1, 2023. Until then, he will continue to work with CRASC and other organizations to represent and advocate for the student voice in Anne Arundel County.

