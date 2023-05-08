As the CEO of an addiction treatment facility serving the DMV, I am alarmed by the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Washington, D.C. ranks second only to West Virginia in the number of opioid overdose deaths, while Maryland ranks seventh. The CDC also reported that of all D.C. drug overdose deaths, 78.7% had at least one potential opportunity for intervention, while 76.6% of those in Maryland had at least one chance.

To put the D.C.-area opioid crisis into perspective, just last month, it was reported that the city’s chief medical examiner alerted the public after 24 people overdosed in one 24-hour period. Thankfully, many of those involved were revived with Narcan, according to the city’s Department of Behavioral Health.

That’s why I am encouraged by the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an over-the-counter (OTC) version of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray (commonly referred to by its brand name, Narcan). Previously available in the U.S. only by prescription, Narcan saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses. Although Narcan is already available without a doctor’s prescription through pharmacies, making it available over the counter adds another way to obtain this lifesaving drug.

There is more that can be done to improve access, including addressing cost. I am grateful to the many community organizations that are working to increase the availability of Narcan. For example, the D.C. government recently announced that vending machines in the city would include Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips, among other health-related items.

I encourage everyone throughout the region to have Narcan on hand. Just like with CPR or other lifesaving training, you don’t need to know someone personally struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) to learn how to use Narcan. Come to our Open House on Thursday, May 11, for a free Narcan demonstration session and Narcan kit. Contact your local health department for information about using Narcan. And if you or someone you love has an SUD, reach out for help today. Keep in mind that anyone struggling with SUD and their families can take advantage of 24/7 support, evidence-based treatment, and free programming at addiction treatment centers in their neighborhood.

The threat of opioid overdose deaths is pervasive in our community, but there are also many opportunities to make a difference. Let’s all commit to being ready to act when lives depend on it.

Marcus Smith is the CEO of Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, in Waldorf, MD. Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment.

