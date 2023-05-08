Due to recent statewide system changes made by the state health department’s vital records office, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated its process for obtaining vital records, including birth and death certificates.

The SMCHD is now strongly encouraging community members to make an appointment when requesting copies of birth or death certificates from the local health department. Walk-in customers without appointments may experience longer wait times. To schedule an appointment, individuals can call the SMCHD at 301-475-4330.

If a vital record requires a correction or update, community members must contact the state health department’s Division of Vital Records in Baltimore at either 410-764-3052 or 410-764-3090. The local health department staff will no longer be able to correct information on birth or death certificates.

The changes result from the state health department’s efforts to streamline its vital records system. While the changes may cause some inconvenience for community members in the short term, officials hope they will lead to a more efficient process overall.

To obtain a vital record from the SMCHD, community members must provide certain documents, fees, and application downloads. For birth certificates, individuals must provide a valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, and proof of relationship to the person listed on the certificate. Fees vary depending on the type of certificate and whether it is a certified or informational copy. Application downloads are available on the SMCHD website.

Individuals must provide a valid government-issued ID and proof of relationship to the deceased for death certificates. Fees also vary depending on the type of certificate and whether it is a certified or informational copy. Application downloads for death certificates are also available on the SMCHD website.

The SMCHD is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all St. Mary’s County community members. By implementing these new procedures for obtaining vital records, officials hope to continue providing excellent service to everyone who needs it.

For more information on obtaining a vital record from the SMCHD, including document requirements, fees, and application downloads, please visit the SMCHD website and click here for birth certificates or here for death certificates.

