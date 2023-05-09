Navy women’s lacrosse players Athena Corroon and Emily Messinese were named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team, announced by the league after the conclusion of the conference tournament. The 12-person team included players from several schools in the conference, with Loyola’s Sydni Black named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Corroon, a senior defensive captain from Greenwich, Conn., was a key factor in the Navy defense during the tournament. She led the team with four caused turnovers and seven ground balls over the course of two games. In the quarterfinals against Boston University, Corroon had three caused turnovers and two ground balls, leading the Midshipmen to victory. In the semifinals against Army, she contributed a crucial caused turnover in overtime to help Navy secure the win. Corroon was also part of a Navy defense that held Army’s potent offense scoreless for nearly 16 minutes in the second half and overtime.

Messinese, a sophomore from Manchester, Md., was a standout on the offensive end for the Midshipmen. She led the team with nine points on seven goals and two assists, while also contributing nine draw controls, three ground balls, and a caused turnover. Against Boston University, Messinese had a team-high six points on five goals and an assist, as well as seven draw controls, two ground balls, and a caused turnover. In the semifinals against Army, she had two goals and an assist for three points, in addition to winning two draw controls and picking up a ground ball.

The Patriot League All-Tournament Team recognizes standout performances throughout the conference tournament, with players chosen based on their contributions to their team’s success. This year’s team includes players from several schools, reflecting the competitive nature of the tournament.

In addition to Corroon and Messinese, the Navy women’s lacrosse team had several other strong performers during the tournament, including goalkeeper Abbi Young and midfielder Reagan Roelofs. Young had a total of 19 saves over the course of two games, while Roelofs contributed two goals and an assist, as well as seven draw controls and four ground balls.

2023 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse All-Tournament Team

Sydni Black, Loyola, Jr. A – Most Valuable Player

Katie Detwiler, Loyola, Gr., D

Lauren Spence, Loyola, So., GK

Jillian Wilson, Loyola, Gr., M

Brigid Duffy, Army, Fr., M

Julia Franzoni, Army, Sr., A

Cathleen Parker, Army, Sr., D

Kathleen Sullivan, Army, Sr., A

Hayley Hunt, Lehigh, Jr., GK

Katia Carnevale, Lehigh, Sr., A

Athena Corroon , Navy, Sr., D

, Navy, Sr., D Emily Messinese , Navy, So., M

