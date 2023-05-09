On May 5th, 2023, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 2100 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis, Maryland. At around 2:00 p.m., police responded to the scene and discovered that a male suspect had shot a male and female before turning the gun on himself.

The female victim and the male suspect were pronounced dead at the scene, while the male victim fled to a neighboring shopping center and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The victims are George Michael Petrullo, 38, of Annapolis, and Alexandra Abbott Huff, 34, of Riva, Maryland. The suspect has been identified as George Edward Huff, 42, also of Riva.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the police at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The shooting shocked the community, with many expressing condolences for the victims’ families.

The shooting in Annapolis is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence on communities. As the investigation continues, many hope for answers and justice for the victims and their families.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is essential to remember that resources and support are available for those struggling with mental health issues or experiencing domestic violence. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE.

