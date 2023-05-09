The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has launched a new Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) program for first-time pregnant persons in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The program is free for eligible individuals less than 28 weeks into their pregnancy and meets the income criteria.

The NFP program will connect participants with a specially trained health department nurse who will provide guidance and resources to support a healthy pregnancy and baby. These resources include information on breastfeeding, nutrition, child development, safe sleep techniques, conflict management, personal development, and more. The NFP nurse will also provide referrals for healthcare services, childcare, job training, and other support services available in the community.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized the importance of the program in supporting new parents during a challenging and precious time in their lives. “Being pregnant and raising a young child is an extraordinarily challenging, exhausting yet precious time in life. Our new Nurse-Family Partnership program reduces the strain of this time period and gives both parent and baby a chance at a healthier life,” said Dr. Brewster. “The NFP program resources and the ongoing support of a specially trained nurse will make the challenges of pregnancy and early childhood much easier to navigate.”

The NFP program is based on a national evidence-based model that has been shown to improve pregnancy outcomes, child health and development, and families’ economic self-sufficiency. The program has been implemented in over 40 states and has served over 300,000 families.

The SMCHD encourages eligible individuals to take advantage of this valuable resource. For more information about the program and to determine eligibility, interested parties can call 301-475-4330 or email smchd.maternalchildhealth@maryland.gov.

The NFP program is part of the SMCHD’s broader efforts to support maternal and child health in St. Mary’s County. The department offers various other services and resources, including prenatal care, family planning, and childhood immunizations. These services are designed to ensure that families in the community have the support they need to lead healthy and productive lives.

As the community continues to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the SMCHD remains committed to providing essential public health services and resources to those in need. The launch of the NFP program is one example of the department’s ongoing efforts to support the health and well-being of individuals and families in St. Mary’s County.

