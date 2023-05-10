Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has announced its annual free lunch program, Lunch on Us, will commence next month at selected school locations. The program will run from June 20 to Aug. 10, offering hot meals to children aged between 2 and 18 years old.

The sites will be open from Monday to Thursday and will be closed on July 4. However, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools’ meal sites will be open from June 20 to July 6.

The Lunch on Us program is free for all children, regardless of residency. Children must consume their meals on site due to the expiration of a federal meals waiver that previously allowed CCPS to offer grab-and-go meals.

The following locations will host the program:

Henry E. Lackey High School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.) Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.)

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.) Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. J.C. Parks Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Milton M. Somers Middle School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. St. Charles High School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Eva Turner Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, which aims to provide nutritious meals to children from low-income families during the summer months when school meals are not available.

According to the USDA, 22 million children rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year. The Summer Food Service Program aims to bridge the gap and ensure that these children do not go hungry during the summer months.

CCPS is committed to ensuring that all students have access to healthy meals throughout the year. The school district also offers a free breakfast program during the school year, which is available to all students.

Parents or guardians who wish to participate in the Lunch on Us program do not need to register their children. The program is open to any child aged between 2 and 18, regardless of their residency or school enrollment status.

CCPS is encouraging families to take advantage of the program and ensure that their children receive nutritious meals throughout the summer.

The Lunch on Us program is one of several initiatives that CCPS has implemented to address food insecurity in the community. The school district also participates in the Backpacks of Love program, which provides food and snacks to children who may not have access to meals at home.

