Regarding “Maryland lawmakers boost offshore wind, forest conservation among flurry of ‘green’ bills” (Apr 25): As an advocate for environmental health and justice (e.g. healthy food equity, clean air/water, etc.), it continues to astonish me that our lawmakers largely refuse to address the elephant (or cow, rather) in the room when it comes to tackling the near-reversible effects of an ever-warming planet. Then again, it’s hardly that surprising since the animal agriculture lobby spends millions/year to push Americans to eat more meat, dairy, and eggs, while intentionally downplaying the massive environmental health impacts those foods create.

While it’s good news that at the state level, Maryland is pursuing environmental boosts, such as offshore wind production, solar energy, and land conservation, there was no mention of any legislation addressing the role animal agriculture plays in environmental destruction. As one of the leading causes of climate change, the production of meat, dairy, and eggs is responsible for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are more potent than carbon dioxide. GHGs such as methane (from cows) and nitrous oxide (from fertilized soil and animal waste) are much more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. Additionally, animal agriculture generates more GHG emissions than the entire transportation sector combined.

Although it was encouraging to read about the environmental justice efforts addressed during the 2023 General Assembly, it’s equally disappointing that the effects of animal agriculture were not included within this component. Numerous studies have shown that areas with factory farms, including right here in Maryland, lead to increased illnesses due to high levels of bacteria, pathogens, chemicals, and heavy metals in the air and water. Studies also show that living near industrialized animal farms correlates with higher levels of poverty and crime, a lack of access to healthy foods, and lower property values.

So, what is one reasonable solution to effectively combat the climate crisis, while ensuring farmers maintain their livelihoods? We need local, state, and federal lawmakers to begin funding transition programs that help animal agriculture farmers switch to growing climate-smart commodities. Furthermore, as the plant-based food and materials sectors continue to expand exponentially, it only makes sense to help farmers grow in-demand crops such as oats, chickpeas, and hemp. They are not only healthier for us, but healthier for the planet. Lastly, we cannot forget about the 2023 Farm Bill currently being drafted on Capitol Hill. This projected $700 billion piece of legislation, which affects ALL of us, has every opportunity to truly do good for the planet. But only if we push for it by changing our diets and helping farmers where it matters most.

Sincerely,

Alissa Kircher

