The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete-of-the-Week accolade, presented by Northrop Grumman, has been awarded to four outstanding athletes from the men’s rugby and track and field teams. Joshua Boamah, Molly Chapman, Molly Mangan, and Jack McMahon have been recognized for their exceptional performances in their respective sports.

Jack McMahon, the team captain of the men’s rugby team, was a driving force behind the Mids’ victory against No. 5 California in the DI-A National Championship. Despite a 15-point deficit, McMahon led his team to a 28-22 win with 19 tackles and 20 opponent ruck arrivals. He also contributed to the offense with 18 carries, which included a pass to Landon Opp for the go-ahead score. Additionally, McMahon caught a lineout that led to the team’s first try of the game.

In the men’s track and field team, Joshua Boamah was recognized as the men’s field athlete-of-the-meet and claimed the highest-point-scorer honor at the Patriot League Outdoor Championship. Boamah scored 28 points in three events, including wins in the shot put and discus with marks of 17.67m (57′ 11.75″) and 54.71m (179′ 6″), respectively. He also placed second in the hammer throw with a mark of 66.20m (217′ 2″), which is the fourth-farthest mark in Navy history.

For the women’s track and field team, Molly Chapman and Molly Mangan were honored for their exceptional performances. Chapman, the team captain, received the women’s field athlete-of-the-meet award after contributing 21 points to Navy’s team score. She won the long jump with a mark of 5.85m (19′ 2.5″), which is the third-best mark in school history. Chapman also broke the program record in the triple jump with a mark of 12.33m (40′ 5.5″) to take third place in the event. She also recorded a fourth-place height of 1.68m (5′ 6″) in the high jump.

Mangan competed in four events and added 34 points to Navy’s team score. The senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania broke the meet record in the 400m with a time of 54.14, which is also the third-fastest in Navy history. She finished in third place in the 200m with the eighth-best time in school history at 24.34. Additionally, Mangan anchored the 4x400m relay team that won the race with a program-record time of 3:41.64. She also competed for the 4x100m relay squad that tied the fourth-best time in school history at 46.08 to finish in second place.

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) Athlete-of-the-Week accolade recognizes the outstanding performances of midshipmen in their respective sports. Northrop Grumman sponsors the award as part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the development of young athletes. These four athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and leadership, and their achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication. Their efforts have helped to bring honor to the Naval Academy and inspire their fellow midshipmen to strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives.

