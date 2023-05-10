Navy co-captain and starting defenseman Kyle Fairbanks (Sr/Potomac, Md.) has been named to the 2023 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse All-Academic Team for the second consecutive year, according to an announcement by the league office. Fairbanks is one of 12 student-athletes who made the list this year.

This is the ninth year that Navy has placed at least one student-athlete on the team since its establishment in 2011, excluding 2020 when there was no academic team due to the coronavirus. Fairbanks has been a key contributor to the team’s success on and off the field, owning a 3.82 cumulative grade-point average in Cyber Operations. He has been named to the Commandant’s and Dean’s Lists six times each, while also earning Superintendent’s List accolades once. Fairbanks has been named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll three times and is expected to earn the honor again this spring.

Fairbanks is also a respected team member who has been honored by wearing jersey #40 this spring in memory of fallen Navy SEAL and former Navy lacrosse player Lt. Brendan Looney, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Fairbanks’ service assignment upon graduation later this month is Marine Corps ground.

Fairbanks played an important role as a two-year starter at close defense, helping his team to finish the 2023 campaign ranked second in the Patriot League and 12th nationally in scoring defense. The team allowed the opposition to score at a 10.44 goals per game pace, which is below the national scoring average of 11.73 goals per game. The Mids held seven of their 16 opponents to single digits, including four of their last seven games against Holy Cross, Boston U., Lafayette, and Bucknell. Fairbanks finished the season fourth on the team with 9 caused turnovers and grabbed 18 ground balls. He closed out his career tied for 18th on Navy’s career caused turnovers list with 22 takeaways.

All nine Patriot League institutions were represented on the academic team. Boston U., Lehigh, and Loyola each placed two student-athletes on the team. Nine of the 12 All-Academic selections were also named to the all-league teams, including six first-team and three second-team members.

The Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year was awarded to Lehigh junior Scott Cole, who is pursuing a degree in finance and owns a 3.92 GPA.

To be eligible for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key player in their sport. Freshmen or students in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor.

Fairbanks’ achievement in being named to the All-Academic Team for the second consecutive year is a testament to his dedication both on the field and in the classroom. The Navy lacrosse program has a strong tradition of academic excellence, and Fairbanks is a great example of this. Congratulations to Fairbanks and all of the student-athletes who made the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse All-Academic Team!

2023 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Scott Cole, Lehigh

2023 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse All-Academic Team

+ Christian Fournier / Army / Sr / LSM / Kinesiology, 3.789

+ Timmy Ley / Boston U. / Gr / A / Hospitality Administration, 3.93

^ Roy Meyer / Boston U. / Sr / LSM / Business Administration and Management, 3.54

+ Andrew Stanzel / Bucknell / Sr / D / Economics, 3.58

Rory Connor / Colgate / So / A / Economics, 3.86

Matt Major / Holy Cross / Jr / A / Economics & Math, 3.90

+ Peter Lehman / Lafayette / Jr / A / Economics, 3.96

^ Scott Cole / Lehigh / Jr / A / Finance, 3.92

+ Christian Mule / Lehigh / Sr / A / Political Science, 3.54

+ Matt Hughes / Loyola / Gr / D / Business Administration, 3.89

^ Adam Poitras / Loyola / Sr / M / Biology, 3.869

Kyle Fairbanks / Navy / Sr / D / Cyber Operations, 3.82

^ Named to All-Patriot League First Team

+ Named to All-Patriot League Second Team

