The publication announced on Tuesday that Navy women’s lacrosse freshman Ava Yovino has been named a Division I All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine. Yovino was an honorable mention selection.

Yovino had a standout rookie season, receiving multiple accolades throughout. She was the first freshman in Navy history to be named to the Tewaaraton Watch List and was also named to the Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-American (Third Team) and the Inside Lacrosse Power 100 Freshman Preseason Watchlist. Yovino was named First Team All-Patriot League and Patriot League Midfielder of the Week and received four Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors.

During the season, Yovino led the Navy team with 92 points on 42 goals and a team-best 50 assists. She finished the season ranked in the top 15 in the NCAA in assists (4th), assists per game (5th), points (5th), and points per game (15th). She also led the Patriot League in all four categories. Yovino ended her inaugural season with 51 draw controls, 25 ground balls, and 20 caused turnovers.

Yovino has already entered into some of Navy’s career records despite playing only one season of collegiate lacrosse. Her 50 assists rank 10th most in a career in program history, while her 92 total points rank 21st, and her 51 draw controls are tied for 22nd all-time.

In the Midshipmen’s single-season records, Yovino ranked second in assists per game, fifth in assists, and 10th in points.

Yovino also etched her name into the Navy freshman record book, finishing in the top 5 of the rookie annals in points per game (1st), assists per game (1st), points (2nd), assists (2nd), caused turnovers (2nd), caused turnovers per game (3rd), shots (4th), draw controls (4th), draw controls per game (4th), goals (5th), and shots on goal (5th).

Yovino and the Navy women’s lacrosse team finished the season with a 16-3 record and advanced to the Patriot League Tournament Championship game. With Yovino’s impressive performance and recognition as an All-American, the team is poised to continue their success in the coming seasons.

Like this: Like Loading...