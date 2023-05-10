On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting, highlighting national events and addressing local issues. The meeting started with an invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners started the meeting by presenting proclamations for National Drug Court Month, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, National Nurses Week, and Older Americans Month. These proclamations honor the contributions of individuals and organizations that support and care for vulnerable populations in St. Mary’s County and nationwide.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners heard a proposal to establish new refuge lands in Southern Maryland. The proposal aims to preserve and protect natural habitats for wildlife and promote recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. The Commissioners are currently reviewing the proposal and seeking public feedback on the potential benefits and challenges of the project.

In addition, the Commissioners heard an update from the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, which focuses on promoting economic development and job creation in the region. The Alliance reported progress in securing federal funding for infrastructure projects and expanding the workforce development initiatives to support the defense industry’s and related businesses’ needs.

The Commissioners also approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management Director, ensuring continuity and stability in the management of land use policies and regulations. The Director will work closely with the Commissioners and other county officials to balance the interests of different stakeholders and promote sustainable and equitable development in St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners reminded the public that they will host a Public Forum on the same day at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, MD. The forum provides an opportunity for residents and organizations to share their concerns and ideas with the Commissioners and receive updates on ongoing projects and initiatives.

The Commissioners will hold their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. The meeting will cover a range of topics, including public safety, transportation, and education. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The Commissioners encourage all residents and stakeholders to stay informed and engaged in the county’s affairs and to participate in public meetings and forums to voice their opinions and share their perspectives. St. Mary’s County is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in its governance and to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of all its residents.

Like this: Like Loading...