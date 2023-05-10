The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is gearing up to end the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration for COVID-19 on May 11, 2023, and other national COVID-19-related measures over the next several months. While addressing ongoing COVID-19 infection and its impact remains a significant public health priority, the end of the PHE and other national measures will affect resources and programs locally.

As a result of these changes, SMCHD has announced updates on its operations and programs to inform the community about the changes that they can expect. Below is a summary of the changes:

Local Updates:

COVID-19 testing will be available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park by appointment only.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Tuesdays and Friday at the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown by appointment only.

Beginning July 1, 2023, SMCHD will bill health insurance for COVID-19 test collection AND COVID-19 vaccine administration. Community members will not be turned away for inability to pay.

Home test kits and KN95 masks will continue to be available for pick up by community members at the St. Mary’s County Public Libraries and the health department main office while supplies last.

SMCHD will no longer analyze COVID-19 data at the local level. For updates on COVID-19 data, please visit the Maryland Department of Health’s new COVID-19 data page or the CDC. Data metrics will continue to be updated weekly in alignment with other public health reporting.

or the CDC. Data metrics will continue to be updated weekly in alignment with other public health reporting. SMCHD in partnership with WellCheck will continue to assess the impact of post-COVID conditions (“Long COVID”) in St. Mary’s County – Residents previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete this brief, anonymous survey.

State Updates:

The MDGOVAX Call Center Services has transitioned to 2-1-1 Maryland. Marylanders can receive information and referrals regarding COVID-19 resources by calling 2-1-1 or texting your zip code to 898 211. STOP to end.

Starting in April 2023, Maryland began making Medicaid eligibility reviews again. Not everyone will be up for renewal at the same time. These renewals will take place over 12 months. Learn more about the Maryland Medicaid Check-In 2023 here.

National Updates:

Medicare beneficiaries who are enrolled in Part B will continue to have coverage without cost sharing for laboratory-conducted COVID-19 tests when ordered by a provider, but their current access to free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests will end.

The requirement for private insurance companies to cover COVID-19 tests without cost sharing, both for OTC and laboratory tests, will end. However, coverage may continue if plans choose to include it.

State Medicaid programs must provide coverage without cost sharing for COVID-19 testing until September 30, 2024, after which coverage may vary by state.

Dependent on supply and resources, the US Government may continue to distribute free COVID-19 tests from the Strategic National Stockpile through the United States Postal Service, states, and other community partners. Pending resource availability, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program will continue working to ensure continued equitable access to testing for uninsured individuals and areas of high social vulnerability through pharmacies and community-based sites.

Vaccines will remain free for everyone when the public health emergency ends. As long as the supply of federally purchased vaccines lasts, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free.

Additionally, SNAP benefits returned to the eligible amount a household of your size received before the pandemic crisis at the end of February 2023. Contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services for more information on SNAP benefits.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized that while the health department will continue to offer some services related to COVID-19 infection and monitor for new emerging variants, the change in federal resources ahead will affect local COVID-related functions and some other programs that residents were able to access during the pandemic. However, SMCHD is dedicated to ongoing work with its partners to address other community health issues, including mental health, substance use, and post-COVID conditions.

To learn more about COVID-19 and its impact, community members can visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s new consolidated COVID-19 webpage at smchd.org/covid-19/.

In conclusion, as the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration for COVID-19 and other national COVID-19 related measures end, the St. Mary’s County Health Department has changed its operations and programs to reflect these changes. While addressing the ongoing impact of COVID-19 remains a significant public health priority, SMCHD is dedicated to working with its partners to address other community health issues. Community members are encouraged to stay informed about these changes by visiting the SMCHD’s website and utilizing the resources provided.

Like this: Like Loading...