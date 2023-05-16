Baltimore, Md. – In a significant accolade for her exceptional achievements both on and off the field, Junior Captain MC Mortimer, hailing from Baltimore, Md., and a student-athlete at Friends University, has been named as the first-ever recipient of the United East Conference Elite 14 Award in women’s lacrosse. The prestigious award was announced by the league office on Saturday afternoon, May 6, just moments before the commencement of the championship game of the highly anticipated 2023 United East Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament.

The newly established Elite 14 Award recognizes the student-athlete with the highest grade point average from a team participating in the United East Conference Championship Tournament. Mortimer, a psychology major with a minor in special education, has distinguished herself with an impressive 3.913 GPA. Her remarkable academic performance has also been acknowledged in the past, as she was selected for the 2021 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and honored as a United East Scholar-Athlete in 2022.

Standing at 5’7″ and playing in the crucial position of midfielder, Mortimer has been a vital force for the Friends University Seahawks both on and off the field. Her consistent dedication and outstanding abilities have garnered her numerous recognitions throughout her collegiate career. In 2021, she was bestowed the esteemed title of St. Mary’s Female Spring Rookie of the Year. This season, Mortimer solidified her exceptional skills by securing a place on the All-United East First Team at midfield. A true team player, she has showcased her versatility by starting in all 17 contests of the season, offering stability and leadership to her teammates.

Mortimer’s impact on the field is equally impressive. Among the top performers in the conference, she currently shares the third spot with a team third-best 19 assists. Additionally, she demonstrates her defensive prowess, ranking second on the team with 15 caused turnovers and fourth with 24 grounders. Mortimer’s contribution extends beyond defensive play, as she has also made substantial offensive contributions, contributing 19 goals and 16 draw controls.

The United East Conference Elite 14 Award serves as a reminder of the significance of academic excellence and athletic achievement, highlighting the impressive abilities and commitment displayed by student-athletes. Mortimer’s outstanding academic record and exceptional contributions to her team’s success make her a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

As Mortimer prepares to accept the award and represent her team on the national stage, her achievements inspire aspiring student-athletes across the country. Her dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence have set a high standard and serve as a shining example of the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through hard work and determination.

