Shady Side resident Barbara Phelps Anderson had an unforgettable evening on May 16 as she became the lucky winner of $51,500 during the Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson, a devoted Orioles fan, was named the Home Run Riches Contestant of the Game and received $500 for her participation. However, her winnings skyrocketed as the Orioles hit their 50th home run of the season, earning her an additional $50,000 prize. This exciting event was part of the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration, which will culminate in the awarding of over $1 million in cash vouchers to players on May 24. Barbara Phelps Anderson of Shady Side visited Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore on May 17, the morning after the Orioles’ 50th home run of the 2023 season made her a big winner.

The Home Run Riches Contestant of the Game promotion, an annual favorite among Orioles fans, rewards $500 to each chosen participant, along with an extra $500 for every home run the team hits. This year, in honor of the Lottery’s milestone anniversary, two lucky winners were also selected to receive $50,000 prizes. Anderson became the first recipient as she was the Contestant of the Game when the Orioles reached their 50-home-run mark for the season.

Before the game on May 16, the Orioles had hit a total of 45 home runs. Their impressive performance against star pitcher Shohei Ohtani of the Angels resulted in three additional home runs. Ryan O’Hearn contributed to the count with a second-inning homer, and Ryan Mountcastle sealed the 50th home run in the sixth inning, securing the $50,000 prize for Anderson.

Overwhelmed with joy, Anderson exclaimed, “I was thinking, ‘Is this real?’ It felt like a dream. I’d like to thank Ryan Mountcastle.” As a dedicated Orioles fan, Anderson’s connection to the team goes beyond the excitement of winning prizes. She frequently watches the games on TV while talking to her grandson, an Air Force veteran who currently follows the Orioles from a military base in Kuwait, where he works as a civilian contractor.

The Contestant of the Game Promotion will continue throughout the baseball season, with monthly drawings taking place until its final drawing on August 29, when the second $50,000 prize will be awarded.

In addition to the Home Run Riches Contestant of the Game promotion, the Maryland Lottery has announced the “Thanks for Playing” promotion to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its first drawing, which took place on May 24, 1973. To celebrate this historic milestone, the Lottery plans to distribute more than 15,000 cash vouchers, totaling over $1 million in value, to its customers.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re having a lot of fun with our 50th anniversary year, and May 24, in particular, is a landmark date in our history. We’re excited to celebrate the occasion and say ‘thank you’ to our players across the state.”

On May 24, cash vouchers valued at either $50 or $500 will be randomly awarded throughout the day to customers who make purchases of draw game tickets or FAST PLAY tickets. The eligible draw games include Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5, Multi-Match, Keno, Racetrax, Powerball, Mega Millions, and Cash4Life. To participate and have a chance to receive a voucher, all Lottery customers need to do is play their favorite games on May 24.

When a customer purchases a ticket, a “Congratulations” message will appear at the top of the ticket if they have won a voucher. The voucher will be printed by the Lottery terminal or self-service vending machine immediately.

