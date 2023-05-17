The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) made significant progress in their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, as they pushed forward a series of initiatives and honored a retiring community member.

The meeting commenced with the customary invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda, a necessary step in the proceedings of every business meeting.

The Commissioners swiftly moved on to recognize various awareness proclamations. This included commendations for Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month, Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and National Transportation Week. These proclamations aim to bring light to important community health and infrastructure issues.

In the midst of these acknowledgments, the Commissioners also presented a retirement commendation to a devoted public servant, Chip McGolrick. McGolrick’s contributions to the county were recognized, reflecting the county’s commitment to celebrating the dedicated work of its employees.

During the County Administrator time, the Commissioners took decisive action on several fronts.

The Commissioners approved the State’s Attorney’s Office FY2024 Violence Intervention and Prevention Program grant application. This significant move signals the county’s commitment to tackling violence and promoting a safe and secure environment for its residents.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request for the FY2024 Inter-Governmental Agreement between Maryland State Department of Social Services and the CSMC was also given the green light. This agreement is part of the Job Access Reverse Commute (JARC) I, II, III initiative, a program designed to improve access to transportation for job seekers and workers in low-wage positions.

In other action, the potential purchase of Willows Recreation Center came a step closer to fruition. The Commissioners approved the Department of Recreation & Park’s budget amendment, signaling a potential expansion of recreational facilities in the county.

Lastly, the Department of Finance’s budget amendment, which decreases salary and fringe accounts while increasing the Commissioner’s Emergency Reserve account, was approved. This amendment will ensure that the county has sufficient emergency funds in case of unexpected incidents or disasters.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 22, 2023, at 9 a.m. The county government continues to value transparency and community involvement, providing several ways for residents to stay informed.

CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. To increase accessibility, the CSMC broadcasts its meetings live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, with a replay available on Friday at 6:30 p.m. For those who cannot tune in during these times, on-demand viewing is available on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

In summary, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners remain dedicated to the improvement of the county’s infrastructure, services, and public health initiatives. The recent business meeting reaffirmed this commitment, with multiple actions approved to ensure the county’s continued progress.

Like this: Like Loading...