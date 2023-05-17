St. Mary’s City, MD – In a recent announcement by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), three members of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team have been honored as members of the CSC Academic All-District® Team. The honorees for the 2023 season are captains Hannah Gorel and Giselle Harris, along with sophomore Amber Manspeaker.

The CSC Academic All-District® Teams, which include all three NCAA divisions and the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), were unveiled last Tuesday afternoon, May 9. The selection recognizes the outstanding achievements of student-athletes both on the court and in the classroom.

To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.00 scale and be a starter or significant reserve at their current institution. Additionally, athletes must have completed one full calendar year at their current institution and have achieved sophomore academic and athletic standing.

Hannah Gorel, a senior from Jessup, MD, has displayed exceptional performance in both singles and doubles play. She recorded an overall singles record of 4-9 (2-2 UEC), including a commendable 4-5 mark at No. 2 singles. In doubles, Gorel excelled with a 6-11 (4-1 UEC) overall record, particularly shining with a 6-8 performance at No. 1 doubles. Her impressive skills earned her All-United East Conference Second Team honors at No. 1 doubles.

Off the court, Gorel has also garnered recognition for her academic accomplishments. She was the recipient of the United East Elite 14 Award and the 2022-23 St. Mary’s College Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Gorel, a double major in computer science and mathematics, graduated on May 13 with a flawless 4.0 GPA.

Giselle Harris, a sophomore hailing from Easton, MD, has demonstrated her dedication to academics as well. With a major in psychology and Spanish, along with a minor in economics, Harris maintains an impressive 3.98 GPA. She is a DeSousa-Brent Scholar and actively serves as a tutor at the Writing and Speaking Center.

On the court, Harris achieved notable results in singles and doubles play. She attained an 8-4 (4-0 UEC) singles record, excelling with a 5-3 mark at the fifth flight and a 3-1 record at No. 4. In doubles, Harris showcased her talent with an 11-7 (5-0 UEC) record, notably achieving a 10-4 performance at No. 3 doubles. Her achievements secured her a spot on the All-United East First Team at No. 5 singles and the All-United East Second Team at No. 3 doubles.

Amber Manspeaker, a sophomore from Finksburg, MD, has also been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team. Manspeaker earned a spot on the All-United East First Team at No. 3 singles and the All-United First Team at No. 2 doubles. In singles play, she achieved a remarkable 12-5 (5-0 UEC) record, including an impressive 7-2 performance at the third flight. In doubles action, Manspeaker concluded the season with a 9-8 (4-1 UEC) record, notably achieving a 9-5 mark at No. 2 doubles.

Alongside her athletic accomplishments, Manspeaker has excelled academically as well. As an applied physics and mathematics double major with a minor in computer science, Manspeaker has maintained an impressive 3.89 GPA throughout her first two years as a Seahawk. She is actively involved on campus, serving as an orientation leader, academic tutor, and a member of the College’s orchestra.

Recognizing these three exceptional student-athletes as members of the CSC Academic All-District® Team is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their athletic pursuits and academic endeavors. Their achievements exemplify the values of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where the importance of balancing excellence in both academics and athletics is emphasized.

The next stage for the honorees is the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. As part of the selection process, the Academic All-District® honorees will now have the opportunity to be considered for Academic All-America® honors. The first, second, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on June 1, recognizing the outstanding student-athletes across the nation.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland takes pride in its student-athletes’ accomplishments, not only in their respective sports but also in the classroom. The recognition of Hannah Gorel, Giselle Harris, and Amber Manspeaker as members of the CSC Academic All-District® Team serves as a reminder of the college’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded collegiate experience for its student-athletes.

As the academic year comes to a close, St. Mary’s College of Maryland congratulates these exceptional student-athletes on their achievements and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors, both on and off the court. Their dedication to excellence sets an inspiring example for their peers and reinforces the value of combining athletic prowess with academic excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...