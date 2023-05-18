Charles County, Maryland – In an effort to bridge the digital divide and provide equal access to technology, the Department of Community Services and the Charles County Public Library have joined forces to distribute Chromebook devices to eligible households in the county. The program aims to assist residents who qualify at or below the national poverty level by offering them a valuable tool for educational, professional, and personal purposes.

Starting in June, distribution of the Chromebook devices will take place across various zip codes in Charles County, with flexible schedules designed to accommodate transportation and work arrangements. The initiative is made possible through funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, reflecting a commitment to empowering disadvantaged communities through technology.

To be eligible for a device, households must meet specific criteria. Firstly, only one device will be provided per household or address. Additionally, applicants must be residents of Charles County and provide proof of residency. Furthermore, recipients are required to demonstrate enrollment in another federal benefit program, such as SNAP or Medicaid, to confirm that their household income falls at or below two-hundred percent of the national poverty level.

The distribution of Chromebooks will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, with five hundred devices available for allocation. Recipients can access technology support and tutorials to ensure they can effectively utilize the devices for their intended purposes. It is important to note that the program will conclude in October 2023.

To access the distribution schedule, interested individuals can visit the official website of Charles County at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/departments/community-services. Applicants will need to bring appropriate documentation to verify their income or enrollment in another federal benefit program, as well as to confirm their Charles County residency.

For additional information or inquiries about the program, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Department of Community Services at 301-934-9305 or CCACCYF-LMB@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Moreover, citizens with special needs can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or utilize the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

The collaboration between the Department of Community Services and the Charles County Public Library signifies a proactive effort to narrow the digital divide and foster equal opportunities for all residents. By equipping low-income households with Chromebook devices, the initiative aims to enhance educational, professional, and personal growth, ensuring that technology serves as a catalyst for upward mobility.

