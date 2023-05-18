Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health and the Department of Human Services held a bilingual press conference, emphasizing the importance of Medicaid renewal for Maryland residents. With the end of the federal public health emergency, Medicaid renewals are no longer automatic, and participants must take action to maintain their health coverage.

Maryland Health Connection and the Department of Human Services will send notices to Medicaid enrollees, informing them about the renewal process. Secretary of Health Laura Herrera Scott emphasized the significance of this campaign: “The time has come for eligibility renewals for all Medicaid participants, and we want to ensure they know that Medicaid renewals are not automatic this year.”

To raise awareness and educate Marylanders about the renewal process, the “Medicaid Check-In” campaign has been launched. The campaign is a collaborative effort between the Maryland Department of Health, HealthChoice managed care organizations, Maryland Health Connection, the Maryland Department of Human Services, and the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients.

With nearly 1.8 million Medicaid participants in the state, the campaign aims to prompt them to reapply for benefits during the redetermination period, which began in April and runs through May 2024. Governor Wes Moore has expressed his commitment to the campaign and recorded a public service announcement encouraging Marylanders to update their information.

The “Medicaid Check-In” campaign employs various platforms, including television, radio, social media, transit ads, and direct communications, to reach participants. These messages will be delivered in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Haitian Creole. Special attention will be given to hard-to-reach populations to ensure widespread awareness.

Secretary Rafael López of the Maryland Department of Human Services highlighted the department’s dedication to supporting Medicaid participants: “The department wants to make sure no one receiving Medicaid benefits loses their coverage. We proudly support the Medicaid Check-In campaign and will make sure that everyone receives the help they need to complete their eligibility renewal.”

To facilitate the renewal process, Medicaid participants are encouraged to visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov/CheckIn, where they can find more information and verify their contact details. Alternatively, they can call Maryland Health Connection at 855-642-8572. The website offers assistance in over 200 languages, and relay services are available for individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

Participants who no longer qualify for Medicaid due to positive life changes, such as increased household income, will be supported by the Maryland Health Connection in identifying low-cost health insurance options. Additionally, those who are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage may qualify for a special enrollment period that begins when they receive notification of coverage termination. To avoid a gap in coverage, participants are urged to enroll in a qualified health plan as soon as possible after Medicaid eligibility ends.

For additional information about the “Medicaid Check-In” campaign, visit marylandhealthconnection.gov/checkin or health.maryland.gov/mmcp. The campaign aims to inform and assist Medicaid participants in navigating the renewal process, ensuring that their health coverage remains uninterrupted.

