Senior Hannah Gorel from Hammond, Maryland, has been selected as a member of the prestigious 2023 United East Conference Women’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team. The conference office made the announcement on Wednesday morning, May 17.

The United East All-Sportsmanship Team, consisting of six members, recognizes student-athletes who embody the ideals of sportsmanship, demonstrating fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Gorel, chosen by her coach as a representative who epitomizes the Division III spirit, has been acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to the sport.

Throughout the season, Gorel showcased her exceptional skills, achieving a commendable 4-9 overall singles record, including a 2-2 record in United East Conference matches. Notably, she excelled at the No. 2 singles position, securing a 4-5 record. Additionally, as a three-year team captain, the 5-6 athlete displayed exceptional leadership both on and off the court.

Gorel’s achievements were not limited to singles matches. She also had an impressive performance in doubles, amassing a 6-11 overall record and a 4-1 record in United East Conference doubles matches. Notably, she excelled at the No. 1 doubles position, with a noteworthy 6-8 record. These outstanding accomplishments earned her All-United East Conference Second Team honors in the No. 1 doubles category.

Off the court, Gorel’s dedication to excellence extended beyond athletics. She was recognized for her outstanding academic achievements, receiving both the United East Elite 14 and the 2022-23 St. Mary’s College Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. As a double major in computer science and mathematics, Gorel maintained a flawless 4.0 GPA, culminating in her graduation on May 13. Her exceptional academic performance has opened doors to a promising career, as she has secured a position as a software engineer with Microsoft.

The selection of Hannah Gorel for the 2023 United East Conference Women’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and exemplary character both on and off the court. Her achievements as a student-athlete, combined with her academic prowess, exemplify the qualities of a well-rounded individual. Gorel’s commitment to fair play, graciousness, and respect has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on her teammates, coaches, and the broader Division III community.

The United East Conference Women’s Tennis All-Sportsmanship Team honors student-athletes who serve as role models and ambassadors for their respective institutions. The recognition reflects not only the individual’s athletic abilities but also their commitment to displaying sportsmanship in all aspects of their lives. Hannah Gorel’s selection for this esteemed team is a testament to her outstanding character, remarkable accomplishments, and positive impact on her team and the community. As she embarks on her professional career, her dedication to excellence will undoubtedly continue to shine brightly, inspiring others both on and off the tennis court.

