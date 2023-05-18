On a chilly Wednesday evening, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs faced off against the High Point Rockers in the second game of a three-game series between the two division leaders. The matchup promised an exciting battle on the baseball diamond, and it certainly delivered.

The Blue Crabs took to the field at Regency Furniture with their star pitcher, Daryl Thompson, ready to dominate. However, Thompson encountered some early trouble in the first inning when John Nogowski of the Rockers smashed a two-run home run, giving his team a quick 2-0 lead.

Undeterred, the Blue Crabs rallied in the second inning. Michael Baca’s base hit narrowed the gap, and catcher Felix Aberouette came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

The game then turned into a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading blows. The Rockers capitalized on an error to take the lead, but the Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs to surge ahead 5-3. The Rockers mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh, with John Daly’s second home run of the year contributing to their 7-5 advantage going into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs and two men on base, Ian Yetsko hit a shallow pop-up into right field. However, a misjudgment by John Nogowski allowed the Blue Crabs to score, closing the gap to 7-6. The following frame saw Alex Crosby hit a hard grounder up the middle, driving in a run to tie the game at seven runs apiece.

The intense matchup continued into extra innings. In the twelfth inning, both teams scored a run in the tenth, keeping the game on a knife’s edge. However, it was Michael Martinez, the second baseman for the Rockers, who became the hero of the night. He delivered his first hit of the game, driving in two crucial runs to give the Rockers a 10-8 lead, which ultimately became the final score.

With this loss, the Blue Crabs’ record now stands at 11-6, marking only their second series defeat this season. In the upcoming third game, the Southern Maryland team will rely on left-handed pitcher Sandro Cabrera, who will face off against the veteran knuckleballer Mickey Jannis.

Moreover, the third game holds special significance as it is Baseball in Education Day. Local schools will attend the game, making it an exciting opportunity for students to enjoy the sport. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:35 AM, and fans can purchase tickets by following the link here [insert link]. Alternatively, fans can tune into the action on FloSports.

As the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the High Point Rockers prepare for the decisive third game, both teams are eager to claim victory and assert their dominance in the division. Baseball enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating another thrilling showdown on the diamond.

Like this: Like Loading...