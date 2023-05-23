St. Mary’s County, May 23, 2023 – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have announced the appointment of Jessica Andritz, JD, as the new Director for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM). Following a nationwide search, Andritz emerged as the top candidate for the position, impressing the commissioners with her skills and experience.

Commissioner President Randy Guy expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “After a nationwide search, we are very pleased to welcome Ms. Andritz to our team. We look forward to working with her and are confident that the skills and experience she brings to the table will benefit our community.”

Andritz brings a wealth of knowledge and a diverse background to her new role. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban Studies and Ethics from Wittenberg University and a Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center. While pursuing her law degree, Andritz gained valuable experience working for the U.S. Census Bureau, where she was responsible for data analysis and reporting. Additionally, she served as a legislative aide in the U.S. Congress and spent a summer working with the Army JAG Corps in Darmstadt, Germany, supporting the Legal Assistance office and serving as a victim-witness liaison.

Following law school, Andritz worked for prominent law firms, including O’Malley, Miles, Nylen & Gilmore, PA, and Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett, PA, where she represented local developers and provided counsel for homeowners associations (HOAs) based in Southern Maryland.

In 2017, Andritz transitioned to public service and joined the County Attorney’s Office for Charles County, where she provided legal counsel for the Department of Planning & Growth Management (PGM). Her role expanded in 2019 when she served as the Acting Deputy Director for PGM. In 2022, Andritz assumed the position of Assistant Chief and Legal Counsel for the Planning Division. Notably, she also participated in a one-year cohort as part of the Government Alliance on Race & Equity during her tenure.

Expressing her enthusiasm about her new role, Andritz said, “I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this new role. As the Director of Land Use & Growth Management, I am looking forward to supporting the initiatives outlined by the Commissioners and working with our staff and constituents to articulate a future vision for St. Mary’s County.”

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) plays a crucial role in the development and management of St. Mary’s County. It is responsible for overseeing land use planning, zoning regulations, building permits, environmental protection, and growth management initiatives. With Jessica Andritz at the helm, the department is poised to continue its vital work in shaping the future of the county.

