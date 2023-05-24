York, Tuesday, May 23 – After struggling to find their rhythm at the plate in the past few games, the Blue Crabs finally found their stride and exploded for an impressive 15 runs on Sunday. Building on that momentum, the team continued their offensive onslaught at the start of their six-game road trip.

The fireworks began early for the Crabs, as Isaias Quiroz, who recently joined the team, launched a three-run homer in the second inning. The following inning saw the Blue Crabs add five more runs to their tally, with Alex Crosby contributing two runs with a single, Jose Rosario adding another with a double, and Quiroz capping off the inning with yet another home run. This offensive outburst forced the opposing team’s starting pitcher, Jorge Martinez, out of the game and caused havoc for their designated hitter.

Although the York Revolution managed to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Blue Crabs’ pitching staff held them at bay for the remainder of the game. Braxton Lee added to the lead with his third home run of the year, while Michael Wielansky contributed with his team-leading seventh home run. The dominant performance propelled the Blue Crabs to a commanding 14-2 lead, securing their third consecutive win.

The Southern Maryland offense has been firing on all cylinders, amassing an impressive 29 runs and 32 hits in the past two games. Notably, every member of the starting lineup has reached base during this impressive offensive surge. On the defensive side, Daryl Thompson delivered an exceptional pitching performance, going seven innings and only allowing four hits and two earned runs. Thompson’s stellar outing also included zero walks and five strikeouts, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable force in the Atlantic League. The victory marked Thompson’s 94th win in his career in the league.

Looking ahead, the Blue Crabs aim to continue their winning streak and clinch another series victory. Left-hander Sandro Cabrera is set to start on the mound, facing off against JT Hintzen. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:35, and fans can catch the action live on FloSports.

Consistency is a crucial element in baseball, and the Blue Crabs have found their groove with a remarkable offensive display in their recent games. With their bats ablaze and pitchers in top form, the team is determined to maintain their winning ways as they push for further success in the Atlantic League.

Like this: Like Loading...