Calvert County, MD – The Calvert County Family Network is calling for interested volunteers to participate in the groundbreaking Open Table initiative, a proven model that aims to transform communities through the power of relationships. By tapping into social support networks and fostering meaningful connections, groups of dedicated volunteers can empower individuals and families in need to realize their life plans and aspirations, ultimately creating a better future for themselves and their children.

As the first county in Maryland to launch Open Table, Calvert County presents a unique opportunity for volunteers to extend their impact beyond mere charitable giving and truly invest in others and their community. Those eager to contribute are encouraged to attend a virtual information session, where they can learn more about the program and its requirements.

To register for an informational session, interested individuals can visit the official website at https://calvertcountymd.gov/3630/Open-Table-Volunteers-Needed. Multiple dates and times are available to accommodate the schedules of community members. If none of the listed sessions are feasible, individual sessions can be arranged upon request.

For further details on how to become a volunteer or schedule an individual session, please contact Jessica Roberson, the Open Table Coordinator for Calvert County. Jessica can be reached via email at jessica.roberson@calvertcountymd.gov or by phone at 410-535-1600, extension 8809. Alternatively, interested individuals can visit the official Open Table page on the Calvert County website at www.calvertcountymd.gov/OpenTable.

The Calvert County Family Network, serving as a Local Management Board (LMB), collaborates with local leaders, public and private agencies, and businesses to foster thriving communities where all children, youth, and families can flourish. By partnering with these entities, the Calvert County Family Network strives to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by community members, ensuring that comprehensive support and resources are readily available. To learn more about the Calvert County Family Network and its initiatives, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CCFN.

Open Table is an innovative model that embraces the concept of community-driven transformation. By connecting individuals and families with a dedicated team of volunteers, the initiative aims to empower participants to take charge of their lives and pursue their goals and dreams. Through regular meetings and open dialogue, the volunteers work with the individual or family they support to develop a personalized plan and provide guidance in achieving their desired outcomes.

The success of Open Table lies in the power of relationships. Volunteers form deep connections with the individuals and families they assist, offering not just guidance but also emotional support and encouragement. These relationships, built on trust and mutual respect, become the bedrock upon which positive change can occur. By leveraging their own networks and resources, the volunteers help participants access vital services, secure employment opportunities, pursue educational endeavors, and overcome any obstacles standing in the way of a brighter future.

The Calvert County Family Network is excited to introduce the Open Table initiative to the community and invites residents to join in this transformative endeavor. By becoming a volunteer, individuals can play an active role in shaping the lives of those in need and contribute to the overall well-being of Calvert County. Together, through the power of relationships, we can create a stronger, more vibrant community where every individual and family has the opportunity to thrive.

