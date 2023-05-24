Visit the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop during the month of June 2023 to see our newest in-house art exhibit! This special show will feature the work of local photographer Michael Montillo.

Michael started taking pictures at a young age by “borrowing” his mom’s camera enough times that she began buying him Kodak disposables. He continued his adventures in film through his college years, often visiting beach and surf locations to capture the many different moods of the seashores.

Years later, in December of 2014, our featured artist received his first digital camera as a Christmas gift. Montillo’s transition to digital media launched endless opportunities to capture and share his favorite photos quicker and less costly than utilizing traditional film methods.

Michael’s portfolio has expanded to include landscapes and wildlife, two of his favorite subjects. Through his travels in the western portion of the U.S., Montillo has photographed an array of wild animals in their natural (and often difficult to access) habitats. Most images are accompanied by narratives which describe how he achieves his seemingly impossible close-ups.

Michael mainly uses his favorite Nikon DSLR as well as a Sony A7Riv Mirrorless camera. Montillo relates that his travel bag is heavy lately as he also carries various lenses to be prepared for the unexpected.

Michael’s artwork is available through his website and at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop during the limited run of this month-long exhibit.

The Gallery is open from 11 AM to 4 PM Wednesdays thru Saturdays and until 8 PM on First Fridays.

Come meet Michael in person on First Friday, June 2nd from 5 to 8 PM during the Opening Reception of his art show! This exhibit will close at 4 PM on Friday, June 30th.

Learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

Website: www.montillophoto.com

Facebook: Michael Montillo Photography

Instagram: @montillophoto

Like this: Like Loading...