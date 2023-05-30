LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 30, 2023) – The Environmental Health Division of the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has announced the launch of a new initiative to ensure beachgoers’ safety and well-being this summer. Starting from Memorial Day and lasting until Labor Day, the SMCHD will conduct regular water quality tests at public beaches in St. Mary’s County. The results of these tests will be made available to the public online at smchd.org/beach.

Swimming in natural waters can present certain risks, and beachgoers need to stay informed about water quality advisories to ensure a safe and healthy beach experience. The SMCHD hopes to empower residents and visitors to make informed decisions regarding enjoying the county’s beautiful beaches by providing up-to-date information on water conditions.

The water quality advisories for beaches monitored by the SMCHD will be updated weekly on Fridays, depending on the sampling schedule and processing times. This regular monitoring allows the health department to quickly identify any potential water quality issues and take necessary measures to address them promptly.

The Maryland Healthy Beaches Program offers information on beach conditions throughout the state to further enhance beach safety. By accessing this program; beachgoers can stay informed about water quality conditions at various beaches across Maryland. This comprehensive program aims to ensure the health and well-being of all beach visitors statewide.

In addition to staying informed about water quality advisories, beachgoers are encouraged to practice healthy beach habits to minimize potential risks further. The SMCHD recommends the following guidelines:

Shower before and after swimming to reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses. Avoid swimming after heavy rainfall, as it can increase bacterial contamination in the water. Refrain from swimming if you have open wounds or infections to prevent the spread of bacteria. Do not swallow the water; avoid getting it in your eyes and nose. Keep an eye out for any posted signs or flags indicating unsafe conditions.

To access the water quality advisories and other important beach information, visit smchd.org/beach. By staying informed and following these guidelines, beachgoers can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience throughout the summer.

For more information or to report any concerns about water quality at St. Mary’s County beaches, don’t hesitate to contact the Environmental Health Division of the SMCHD at (123) 456-7890 or email info@smchd.org.

As summer begins and beach season kicks into high gear, the SMCHD’s efforts to provide timely and accurate information on water quality serve as a reminder of their commitment to public health and safety. By working together, residents and visitors can enjoy the sun, sand, and surf while minimizing potential health risks associated with swimming in natural waters.

About St. Mary’s County Health Department: The St. Mary’s County Health Department is dedicated to promoting and protecting the community’s health, safety, and well-being. By providing a range of public health services, the department strives to enhance the overall quality of life in St. Mary’s County.

