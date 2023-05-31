PASADENA, MD, May 25, 2023 — Chesapeake Life Center, a renowned institution for grief support, is introducing innovative programs designed to help adults navigate the path to healing. From immersive nature experiences to insightful literary discussions, these programs aim to provide solace and support for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

Under the theme of “Where grief meets life in literature,” Chesapeake Life Center will host a workshop titled “Grief and Literature.” The event invites participants to engage in conversations about grief as it intersects with various aspects of life in literature. Grievers can read and discuss a book together, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding. Scheduled for Friday, August 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, the workshop will take place on the center’s campus located at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. Participants are required to bring their own copy of the book. The title of the book to be read will be announced on the center’s website.

For those seeking a reflective experience, the Labyrinth Workshop offers a unique opportunity to explore the winding path as a metaphor for grief’s journey. The workshop, led by grief professionals, will provide a labyrinth walk that encourages participants to contemplate the significance of the labyrinth in their personal healing process. Notably, the labyrinth serves as both a symbol of grief and a sanctuary for quiet reflection. The workshop will be held on September 7, starting at 6 p.m., at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. A registration fee of $10 will be charged for participation.

Recognizing the healing power of nature, Chesapeake Life Center presents the Nature Informed Therapy 4-Week Workshop. Grounded in scientific research highlighting the emotional benefits of spending time in natural surroundings, this workshop aims to utilize nature as a source of solace and restoration. Over the course of four weeks, participants will engage in immersive walks in nature, explore the seasonal cycle, and work with natural objects to express and contain their grief experiences. The workshop will meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, from September 21 to October 12. The locations for the sessions will vary each week and are yet to be determined. The cost for the entire series is $40.

Registration is mandatory for all these programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org. For a comprehensive list of in-person and virtual groups and workshops catering to both adults and children, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.

Chesapeake Life Center continues to be at the forefront of providing compassionate support for those grappling with grief. Through their diverse programs and workshops, they aim to create safe spaces where individuals can find solace, community, and healing on their unique journeys.

