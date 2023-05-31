Pomfret, MD – Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing inclusive opportunities for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is concluding the inaugural year of its newest offering, the Arts4All Singers. Under the umbrella program “Arts4All,” this choir has been embraced by the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society (CCAS), which has provided performance opportunities throughout the 2022-23 season. The Arts4All Singers will showcase their talents in a series of weekend concerts featuring beloved classics from the 60s.

The Arts4All Singers’ performances will include iconic hits from the 60s that will resonate with the audience. The choir will captivate attendees with Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpiece, “What the World Needs Now is Love,” and the infectious tune “The Locomotion,” originally recorded by Little Eva. To complement the concert’s theme, the members of the Arts4All Singers have created their own tie-dye shirts, embodying the spirit of the 60s. Concertgoers are encouraged to join the groovy atmosphere by wearing their own 60s apparel. Limited extra tie-dyed shirts will be available at the concerts for a suggested donation of $10 or more to support SMCR.

As the Arts4All Singers wrap up their inaugural year, they thank the Southern Maryland community for the warm welcome and ongoing support. Special recognition is extended to CCAS for their partnership and mentorship, Peace Lutheran Church for providing rehearsal space, SMCR Board member Sheila Hyman for her assistance in creating the tie-dye shirts, and all parents and caregivers for their unwavering support and transportation. The choir eagerly looks forward to the next season, building upon their inaugural year’s success and inclusive experience.

Arts4All Singers is open to individuals of all abilities, including teens and adults. Rehearsals occur on Monday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Interested participants can sign up at www.somdcr.org for more information.

The upcoming concerts will be held at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Center at 4590 St. Joseph’s Way in Pomfret, MD. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, and military personnel. Tickets can be purchased in advance at chesapeakechoral.com, at the door, or by calling 301-642-0594.

The Arts4All Singers’ performances not only showcase the talents and dedication of the choir members but also embody the spirit of inclusivity and community support. Through partnerships with organizations like CCAS and the continued support from the Southern Maryland community, SMCR strives to create meaningful opportunities and foster a sense of belonging for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exceptional concert experience and celebrate the accomplishments of the Arts4All Singers as they conclude their successful inaugural year.

