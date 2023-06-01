LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, dads are in for a special treat as the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point will be offering free museum admission for fathers. This exciting promotion allows dads to explore these museums’ rich history and captivating exhibits at no cost.

Free admission for dads will be available during the regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both locations. However, it’s important to note that regular admission prices will still apply to other party members.

At the St. Clement’s Island Museum, adults can expect to pay $3, while children aged 6 to 18 will be charged $1.50. Seniors and military personnel will be charged $2, and children aged five and under can enter for free. It’s important to mention that the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi rides are not included in this promotion. The water taxi rides, which include museum admission, cost $7 per person for all ages.

Similarly, at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, adult visitors will be charged $7, children aged 6 to 18 will pay $3.50, and seniors and military personnel will also be charged $3.50. However, children aged five and under can enter the museum for free.

For those interested in visiting the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, it’s worth noting that admission is always free for all visitors. This presents an excellent opportunity for families to explore the historical significance of the Old Jail Museum without incurring any costs.

Moreover, all three museum locations offer Museum Stores that are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These stores showcase various unique items, including books, jewelry, children’s products, home accessories, and offerings from local artisans and authors. With such a diverse selection, there’s bound to be something for everyone, including the deserving dads!

For more information about this special Father’s Day promotion and the museums’ hours of operation, programs, events, and admission prices, individuals can follow the Museum Division pages on social media platforms such as Facebook. They can find more details by visiting Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, and Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.

This Father’s Day, families have the perfect opportunity to celebrate their dads by taking them on an enriching journey through history. The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are thrilled to offer free admission for dads, allowing them to create lasting memories on this special day. With the abundance of captivating exhibits and intriguing stories waiting to be discovered, these museums are the ideal destination for families to honor and appreciate their fathers.

