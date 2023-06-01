Prince Frederick, MD – On May 15, the CalvertHealth Foundation held its 34th annual Benefit Golf Classic at The Cannon Club in Lothian, presented by CDI, City National Bank, and L2 Construction Management Corporation. The event was a tremendous success, attracting over 175 participants, including golfers, volunteers, and Grapes on the Green attendees. This year’s tournament showcased the community’s commitment to cancer care at CalvertHealth and set a new record by raising over $116,000.

The funds raised from the tournament will play a pivotal role in advancing cancer care at CalvertHealth. Specifically, they will support the development of a robotic surgery program and strengthen the hospital’s affiliation with Duke Health. Duke Health, a renowned national leader in cancer care, provides local patients with access to clinical trials and cutting-edge research. Over the years, the Golf Benefit Classic has raised more than $2 million, enabling the acquisition of patient care equipment and essential hospital services at CalvertHealth Medical Center. Grapes on the Green, an afternoon event which included putting, wine tasting, flower bouquets and shopping was sponsored by Dickinson Jewelers. This year’s event hosted 23 women and was a fun afternoon for everyone! A special thanks to Sarah Wynne, Grape Therapy and Rachelle Lambourne, Bee Your Guest, for helping put together such a beautiful event. Credit: CalvertHealth In lieu of a shot gun start, CalvertHealth Foundation Board Member and Cannon Sponsor Maria Icaza, who owns several area Dunkin’ stores, started the tournament with a cannon blast. Credit: CalvertHealth The winning team of the second flight: SMECO Pictured from left to right: Tom Dennison, Sonja Cox, Damon Krieger, Mark MacDougall Credit: CalvertHealth The winning team of the first flight: All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport). Pictured from left to right: Chuck Trelfall, James Pixton, Al Szdlowski and Austin Fowler. Credit: CalvertHealth

Frank Smith, a Foundation Board Trustee and the Golf Committee Chairman representing Idea Solutions expressed his gratitude to the local community members, sponsors, and golfers who have been instrumental in the tournament’s continued growth. He said, “It is an honor to be a part of this amazing annual event that has continued to grow yearly because of the dedication and generosity of local community members. Without all of our amazing sponsors and golfers, the tournament could not be as successful as it is today!”

Jeremy Bradford, who assumed the role of CalvertHealth President and CEO on March 1, emphasized the significance of the partnership with Duke Health. He stated, “Together, with Duke Health, we are charting a course to ensure far fewer people will have to leave the region for outstanding care. We are also excited to announce that clinical trials close to home are on the horizon for our community.”

Denise Bowman, Foundation Board Chair and a breast cancer survivor commended the exceptional work of the CalvertHealth Cancer team and the collaboration with Duke Health. Having received her treatment close to home, she emphasized the importance of family support and the ability to continue working. Bowman stated, “It’s made all the difference.”

The tournament featured a total of 144 golfers, divided into two flights. The first flight was won by All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport), while SMECO claimed the top prize in the second flight. In addition, notable winners included Tim Parlett for Closest to the Pin (Men), Sonja Cox for Closest to the Pin (Women), Casey King for Longest Drive (Men), and Aspen Bikowski for Longest Drive (Women).

Theresa Johnson, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Philanthropy for CalvertHealth, expressed her gratitude to the tournament sponsors, recognizing their crucial support in making the event a resounding success. The sponsors included CDI, City National Bank, L2 Construction Management Corporation, Healthcare Triangle, All American Ambulance and Transport (AAA Transport), American Radiology Services, M&T Bank, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), Adfinitas Health, Asbury Solomons, Copper River, Empire Graphics, Signs & Lighting, Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C., King Investments, Marshall & Associates Insurance, Inc., Power Solutions, Sheppard Pratt, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, The Concord Advisory Group, The Mark Frisco Team Century 21 New Millennium, US Acute Care Solution, Wilmot Sanz Architects, Marianne Harms, Mosquito Sheriff, Brian Martin, Dunkin, Maria Icaza, Dickinson Jewelers.

