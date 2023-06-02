St. Mary’s County, June 1, 2023 – Captain David Yingling, Commander of the Administrative Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, bid farewell to his colleagues as he retired from the agency today. With more than 25 years of dedicated public service, Capt. Yingling leaves behind a remarkable legacy of commitment and professionalism.

Beginning his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1998, Capt. Yingling steadily climbed the ranks, showcasing his leadership abilities and unwavering dedication to duty. Recognizing his exceptional skills, he was appointed Captain of the Patrol Division in 2017 and later served as the Interim Assistant Sheriff in 2022. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Commanders Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Capt. Yingling addresses officers and professional staff Capt. Yingling makes the Final Walk through headquarters Sheriff Steve Hall hands Captain David Yingling his retirement credentials on Wednesday

During a heartfelt gathering on Wednesday, Capt. Yingling expressed his gratitude to his fellow commanders and staff. “You all are family, and it’s been an honor serving with you,” he said, reflecting on the bond he forged over the years.

Sheriff Steve Hall, deeply appreciative of Capt. Yingling’s contributions acknowledged the significance of his retirement. “David’s retirement represents not just the turning of a page in our shared and storied history,” Sheriff Hall remarked, “It’s the end of a chapter within which are tales of great mystery, intrigue, drama, toil, and heroism.”

Throughout his illustrious 25-year career, Capt. Yingling consistently displayed a remarkable eagerness to tackle essential tasks and critical missions. Sheriff Hall emphasized, “If there was an important task or critical mission, David always wanted to be a part of it.” Such dedication and enthusiasm were truly exemplary, inspiring his colleagues to strive for excellence.

As Capt. Yingling embarks on the next chapter of his life, Sheriff Hall extended his heartfelt wishes. “We wish you every happiness and success with Godspeed and good luck in many years of good health in your well-earned retirement,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of a fulfilling and prosperous future for the retiring captain.

The retirement of Capt. Yingling marks the end of an era and leaves a void in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by colleagues and subordinates alike. However, his professionalism, dedication, and leadership legacy will continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations of law enforcement professionals.

Throughout his tenure, Capt. Yingling earned the respect and admiration of his peers, subordinates, and the community he served. His commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring public safety has left an indelible mark on the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

As one chapter ends, another begins. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the same level of excellence that Capt. Yingling upheld this throughout his career. The agency will move forward, building upon the foundation of his remarkable service and striving to meet the community’s evolving needs.

In conclusion, Captain David Yingling’s retirement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office marks the end of a distinguished career spanning over two decades. His unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership have made a lasting impact on the agency and the community. As he embarks on a new chapter in his life, Capt. Yingling leaves a legacy of professionalism and commitment that will be cherished for years.

