UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) hosted his annual Educators Luncheon in Upper Marlboro, where he recognized and celebrated the outstanding contributions of 17 teachers and principals in the Fifth District. Among the honorees were recipients of prestigious awards such as the Washington Post Finalists for Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and County Teacher of the Year.

In his address at the event, Congressman Hoyer emphasized the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of our society. He commended their dedication and commitment to equipping the next generation of students with the necessary skills for success. The Congressman expressed his pride in being among these exceptional educators and pledged his continued efforts in Congress to secure funding and resources for education expansion.

The following principals and teachers were recognized and honored at the event:

Anne Arundel County:

Charles Whittaker, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) and Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award Winner for his exceptional work at Center of Applied Technology North HVAC.

Richard Rogers, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist, for his commendable leadership at Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School.

Calvert County:

Rachael Ulmer, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) at Huntingtown High School.

John Allen, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) at Huntingtown High School.

Krystal Butler, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist at Northern High School.

Carrie Akins, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist at Career and Technology Academy.

Charles County:

Morghan E. Hungerford, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) at Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Michelle Bradshaw, County Teacher of the Year (2023-24) at Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Rachel Proctor, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

Carrie Richardson, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist at Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Prince George’s County:

Ryan Daniel, Washington Post Principal of the Year finalist at Fort Foote Elementary School.

Karuna Skariah, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist at Robert Goddard Montessori School.

Mary Truman, Co. Teacher of the Year (2023-24) at Kenmoor Early Childhood Center.

Evelyn Policarpio, County Teacher of the Year (2022-23) at Benjamin Tasker Middle School.

St. Mary’s County:

Julie Morrison, Washington Post Teacher of the Year finalist at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

Alisha Swann, Co. Teacher of the Year (2023-24) at Esperanza Middle School.

Melissa Kiernan, Co. Teacher of the Year (2022-23) at Leonardtown High School.

The Educators Luncheon served as a platform to highlight the extraordinary efforts and accomplishments of these educators, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the betterment of their students and communities. By recognizing their outstanding work, Congressman Hoyer and the event attendees expressed their gratitude and appreciation for teachers and principals’ vital role in shaping the future.

The Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year awards, alongside the County Teacher of the Year recognition, are highly esteemed honors within the education community. They testify to the unwavering dedication and professionalism exhibited by these exceptional educators in their respective roles.

As the event concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of admiration and respect for the honored educators. Their tireless efforts in the face of challenges and their unwavering commitment to their students have left an indelible mark on the Fifth District education landscape.

Congressman Hoyer’s recognition of these outstanding educators underscores the importance of supporting and investing in the education sector. As the nation grapples with evolving educational needs, these teachers and principals have shown resilience, adaptability, and a deep passion for their work.

Congressman Hoyer’s commitment to fighting for increased funding and educational resources reflects the recognition that teachers and principals require the necessary support to continue providing quality education to their students. Congressman Hoyer aims to empower educators to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing world by advocating for expanded educational opportunities.

The impact of exceptional educators extends far beyond the confines of the classroom. Their dedication inspires students to dream big, overcome obstacles, and reach their full potential. Through their innovative teaching methods, unwavering mentorship, and tireless commitment, these honorees have inspired future generations.

The Educators Luncheon serves as a moment of celebration and gratitude, highlighting these educators’ significant contributions to their respective communities. Their dedication to fostering a love of learning, instilling critical thinking skills, and nurturing the growth of their students sets them apart as true champions of education.

As the luncheon drew to a close, Congressman Hoyer expressed his deep appreciation for the honorees’ exceptional work and dedication to their students. He encouraged them to continue their tireless efforts and assured them of his unwavering support in advocating for their needs at the congressional level.

The annual Educators Luncheon not only celebrates the accomplishments of these exceptional teachers and principals but also serves as a reminder of the transformative power of education. By investing in the development and recognition of outstanding educators, we are investing in the future of our society.

As the event concluded, the honored educators left with a renewed sense of purpose, knowing their efforts had not gone unnoticed. Their work continues to shape the minds of countless students, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to navigate an ever-changing world.

Congressman Hoyer’s commitment to honoring exceptional educators and advocating for increased support for the education sector stands as a testament to his belief in the power of education to transform lives. With continued collaboration between educators, policymakers, and communities, we can create an educational landscape that empowers all students to thrive and succeed.

