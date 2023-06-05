LEXINGTON PARK, MD – To make the 19th UCAC Annual Juneteenth Celebration more accessible to the community, the St. Mary’s County STS Buses will provide transportation between Tulagi Place and John G. Lancaster Park. The event commemorates the end of slavery in America and celebrates African American heritage and culture, will take place on June 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The STS Buses will be available to transport attendees between Tulagi Place and Lancaster Park throughout the duration of the event. Departing every 15 minutes, the buses aim to provide convenient and affordable transportation options for those planning to attend the Juneteenth Celebration. The cost for a one-way trip on the bus is set at $1.00.

Juneteenth, known as the “Second Independence Day,” holds significant historical and cultural importance. It marks the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after the proclamation had been issued. The holiday serves as a reminder of the long and arduous journey toward freedom and equality for all Americans.

The annual Juneteenth Celebration in St. Mary’s County is a free, family-friendly event offering diverse activities for people of all ages. Attendees can look forward to live the gospel and jazz music performances, captivating African dance and drumming displays, engaging historical exhibits, and a wide variety of vendors and food trucks to explore. Additionally, there will be pony rides for children, adding to the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

Including the STS Buses in this year’s Juneteenth Celebration aims to address transportation barriers and enhance accessibility for community members. By offering a reliable and affordable means of transportation, the County STS bus system is playing a crucial role in ensuring that individuals can easily partake in the festivities without worrying about logistics or costs.

To take advantage of the STS Buses’ transportation services, attendees can head to Tulagi Place or John G. Lancaster Park and look for the designated bus stops. Buses will be clearly marked, and helpful staff will be available to provide any necessary information or assistance.

The 19th UCAC Annual Juneteenth Celebration promises to be a memorable and enriching experience for all who attend. The event is a tribute to the African American community’s resilience and contributions to American society through its historical significance, lively entertainment, and engaging activities.

For more information about the Juneteenth Celebration, including a detailed schedule of events and further updates, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the UCAC Annual Juneteenth Celebration organizing committee at 301-997-4249.

