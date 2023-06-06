On Friday, the Atlantic League revealed the winners of their highly anticipated player and pitcher of the month awards for April and May. This marks the first time the league has recognized outstanding performers in this manner during their 25th anniversary season.

Among the distinguished winners is Mitch Lambson, who was named co-pitcher of the month for his exceptional contributions on the field. Lambson, a skilled left-handed pitcher, delivered an impressive performance in six games, boasting a flawless record of 5-0. His earned run average (ERA) stood at an admirable 2.56, and he accumulated an impressive 38.2 innings throughout the period. Lambson’s outstanding achievements are further reflected in his impressive WHIP of 1.16, showcasing his remarkable control and command on the mound.

The start of the season saw Lambson seize the spotlight as he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a memorable face-off against the Lancaster Barnstormers. In a display of consistency and determination, the talented southpaw managed to pitch six innings or more in every start throughout the month of May. Such remarkable performances have become the norm for Lambson, who has delivered six quality outings consecutively for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

This is not the first time Mitch Lambson has earned the prestigious title of ALPB Pitcher of the Month. In 2022, he was rightfully recognized for his outstanding performance in August, during which he threw two complete games, struck out 28 batters, and achieved an impressive ERA of 0.87. These accolades serve as a testament to Lambson’s unwavering commitment to excellence on the field.

As Mitch Lambson continues to build on his incredible start, fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming appearance in the series opener against the Staten Island FerryHawks. The southpaw’s reputation as a formidable force in the league is sure to attract attention, and spectators can witness his pitching prowess by tuning in to FloSports, where the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ games are streamed.

The Atlantic League’s recognition of player and pitcher of the month winners highlights the exceptional talent and dedication exhibited by these athletes. As the league commemorates its 25th anniversary season, this initiative further underscores the importance of celebrating outstanding performances and inspiring future generations of players. The winners’ achievements serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit of competition and the commitment required to excel in the world of professional baseball.

