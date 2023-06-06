MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Commission (SMADC) is inviting all Marylanders to support and celebrate the local farming community at the 2023 Buy Local Challenge Celebration. This summer evening festival, set to wrap up the statewide Buy Local Week, will showcase Maryland’s farms, producers, artisans, and farm-hosted fun.

Taking place at Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County, on Monday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Buy Local Challenge Celebration promises a delightful experience for families and friends alike. The event will be set up in a farmers’ market style, featuring over 30 vendors offering an authentic taste of Maryland’s summer bounty.

Visitors can meet and shop with the makers and producers of farm-raised meats, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, flowers, local oysters, baked goods, jams, pickles, honey, soaps, scents, and more. Additionally, the celebration will showcase creative local arts and crafts and offer artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Admission to the Buy Local Celebration is $5, with children aged six and under admitted for free. Ticket holders will receive a complimentary insulated shopping tote with ice to keep their purchases fresh. Additionally, guests can enjoy two delicious tastings, including local oysters provided by Shore Thing Shellfish and scrumptious Blue Catfish bites prepared by the Chesapeake Chef Service in partnership with Maryland’s Best Seafood.

The celebration also includes a free raffle with generously donated vendor prizes and carriage rides with the magnificent Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales. Children will have the chance to ride adorable ponies on “Mary’s Go-Round.”

Food lovers can take a break from cooking and explore the offerings of four local food trucks: AZTK, Calvert Crabs, Sweet Blue Smoke, and Mrs. Moo’s Corner ice cream. These trucks will be onsite throughout the evening, serving a variety of mouthwatering menus, some featuring locally sourced ingredients.

While enjoying the festival, visitors can relax in the shade of the hospitality tent and be entertained by the talented trio “Chaptico Songworks.” The group, featuring Dave Norris, Jeff Farias, and Tammy Patrick, will captivate the audience with musical tales and legends of Southern Maryland’s heritage.

“We are excited to host the BLC Celebration this year in St. Mary’s County,” commented SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. “Over the years, this event has shone a spotlight on the region’s agricultural community, rotating through each of Southern Maryland’s counties – Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Charles – and now is poised to showcase St. Mary’s County and Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales, the first equine-focused agritourism farm to host the Celebration!”

To purchase tickets for the Buy Local Challenge Celebration and explore the full lineup of vendors, entertainment, and activities, visit BuyLocalChallenge.com. The website also provides additional resources and opportunities for Marylanders to shop and celebrate the state’s farms and food during Buy Local Week.

