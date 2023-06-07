LEONARDTOWN, MD – Chris Kaselemis, Director of the Department of Economic Development, was honored with the 2023 Public Servant Award by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented during the June 6, 2023 Annual Business Dinner.

Established in 2008 by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, the Public Servant Award aims to recognize outstanding individuals in the public sector who demonstrate exceptional service and a deep understanding of the local business community’s needs.

Christine Bergmark, Chamber President, commended Kaselemis for his contributions, stating, “Since coming to St. Mary’s County, Chris has helped complete the County’s strategic plan to build an innovation economy. He has led the effort to develop the AeroPark Innovation District at the airport and is working on important community reinvestment projects in the Lexington Park area.”

Kaselemis has been serving as the Director of the Department of Economic Development for St. Mary’s County since 2015. Under his leadership, several notable projects have been successfully implemented, including the “Take Flight” branding campaign and the “20 Away” video series. A new local Farmers Market called “The Barns at New Market” was also constructed. Additionally, Kaselemis established a tax credit incentive program to facilitate business expansion and played a key role in launching Visit St. Mary’s, MD, as an independent tourism entity.

James Randy Guy, Commissioner President, expressed his appreciation for Kaselemis’ dedicated service, saying, “We are very proud to have Chris leading our team in the Department of Economic Development and representing St. Mary’s County Government out in the business community. His dedication and vision have fostered many opportunities for our residents, and we are thankful that his service is being recognized.”

In addition to his role as the Director of the Department of Economic Development, Kaselemis serves as a Board Member for several prominent organizations, including the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, the Rural Maryland Council, the Patuxent Partnership, the Southern Maryland Economic Development Association, and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

Kaselemis’ achievements and contributions to economic development in St. Mary’s County have been highly regarded by both the business community and the local government. His dedication and vision have played a significant role in fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for St. Mary’s County residents. With this well-deserved recognition, Kaselemis continues to be a driving force in advancing the county’s economic prosperity.

