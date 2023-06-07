Annapolis, Md. – Nadia Ste-Marie, the head coach of the Navy women’s golf program, has retired after leading the team for the past 11 seasons. Ste-Marie, who built the program from scratch, will be moving back to Florida with her family. Her departure marks the end of an era for the Navy women’s golf team.

Ste-Marie expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work at the United States Naval Academy and the Naval Academy Golf Club, stating, “Coaching the Navy women’s golf team has been one of the most fulfilling honors of my life, and it has been packed with great friendships, wonderful experiences, and unforgettable memories.” She credited her colleagues and the support she received throughout her tenure.

Navy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk praised Ste-Marie, calling her the “guiding light” of the women’s golf program. He acknowledged her role in establishing a program of great respect in Division I and her accomplishments in the Patriot League. Gladchuk expressed gratitude for Ste-Marie’s legacy at Navy and wished her and her family well on returning to Florida.

During the 2022-23 season, Ste-Marie’s leadership resulted in impressive achievements for the Navy women’s golf team. The team recorded the lowest scoring average in program history and earned several accolades, including the lowest Patriot League Championship team score. The squad also set records for team scores at the Lehigh Invitational and the Red Rocks Invitational.

Individually, Navy golfers excelled under Ste-Marie’s guidance. Mara Hirtle became the first Navy golfer to secure multiple wins in a career, while Bridget Hoang set a program record for an individual performance in a 54-hole event. Stephanie Lee’s exceptional performances at the Navy Spring Invitational also set program and course records.

Throughout her career, Ste-Marie garnered recognition as a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year. She led the team to their first league championship in 2021 and collected nine first-place finishes in the past five seasons. Her dedication to academics was also evident, with her Midshipmen earning numerous academic honors.

Ste-Marie’s journey in golf started as an assistant golf professional at the Naval Academy Golf Club in 1999. She later served as the Director of Golf at the Sherwood Forest Boys and Girls Summer Camp and spent 13 years as an LPGA Teaching & Club Professional. As a collegiate golfer, she succeeded, winning four individual tournaments and earning First Team All-American honors at Florida State.

After her collegiate career, Ste-Marie turned pro and played on various tours, including the LPGA Tour. She recorded several top-10 finishes and won championships in both amateur and professional tournaments. Recognizing her achievements, she was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ste-Marie and her husband, Bill McKeon, have decided to return to Florida with their family, which includes two sons and a daughter. While her retirement marks the end of an era for the Navy women’s golf program, her impact and legacy will be remembered by players, colleagues, and fans alike.

