LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 6, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has recently introduced a Community Behavioral Health “Warmline” to offer supportive assistance to community members. This valuable service is a collaborative effort between the SMCHD and the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency Crisis Response System.

The primary purpose of the warmline is to serve as a dedicated point of contact for individuals in St. Mary’s County who are in a behavioral health crisis or need resources. Operating 24/7, the Warmline aims to handle non-emergency calls, provide mental health support, assist with substance misuse issues, offer grief counseling, and connect callers with relevant community resources. To access this service, community members can dial 410-768-5522. The Warmline also works closely with law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, and other community agencies involved in crisis management.

Dr. Meena Brewster, the St. Mary’s County Health Officer, highlighted the significance of the Warmline, stating, “The Warmline is a resource for anyone seeking a supportive voice during a mental health struggle.” The Warmline is staffed with trained phone counselors who possess a unique understanding of callers’ needs and can appropriately guide them toward the required community resources.

Jen Corbin, the Crisis Response System Director at the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, saying, “We’re excited to build on the success of our Crisis Response System by collaborating with St. Mary’s County Health Department on this important project.” Corbin emphasized the importance of having “someone to talk to” as the foundational principle of a well-developed crisis response system, and the Warmline is ready to fulfill that role for the residents of St. Mary’s County.

For more information on this service, individuals can visit smchd.org/crisis/.

In case of a crisis, it is crucial to reach out for help promptly. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 9-8-8.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has taken a significant step forward by launching the Community Behavioral Health “Warmline.” This service will provide much-needed support and assistance to individuals in the community facing behavioral health crises or seeking resources. By collaborating with the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency Crisis Response System, St. Mary’s County aims to ensure that individuals have access to a supportive voice and appropriate community resources during times of need.

