PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – The Calvert County American Little League is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2023 All-Star teams. These exceptional young athletes, aged 8-16, have showcased their remarkable talent, unwavering dedication, intense passion, and outstanding sportsmanship throughout their participation in previous Baseball and Softball seasons.

Mike Barnes, President of Calvert American Little League, acknowledged the arduous task of selecting the teams and expressed his humility, saying, “I’m humbled by how hard it was to select these teams. Every year our athletes are better and more competitive, and it’s a struggle to decide who makes the cut and who has to wait until next year. It’s a great problem to have.”

The selected teams will compete in the upcoming District 7 tournaments scheduled to commence on June 24. Following these competitions, the top teams from the district will advance to the state tournaments, set to begin on July 8. The winners at the state level will then progress to the regional tournaments and, ultimately, the highly anticipated International Little League World Series in August.

It is worth noting that the Juniors and Seniors softball teams will collaborate with the Northern Calvert Little League, while the Senior baseball team will join forces with the Southern Maryland Youth Organization.

The Calvert County American Little League 2023 All-Star Baseball teams include the following categories:

Baseball 8-10 Baseball 8-10 Baseball 9-11 Baseball Coach Meidinger Coach Rye Coach Donaty Vincent Barbour

Brody Barnes

Brayden Bingham

Colton Curtis

Joseph Davis

Callen Donaty

Beckett Green

Chase Humphreys

Noah Langley

Brayden Walker

Callaghan Wilsberg

Gavin Zurenko Bryce Bowen

Jackson Bowen

Jack Cowan

John Harrington

Dalton Leach

Charles Long

Jagger Lucas

Nathaniel Ross

Scott Rye Jr

Cody Hayes

Aiden Schwamp

Liam Strachan Max Baldridge

Dominic Deboodt

Brooks Donaty

Logan Draheim

Parker Eskins

Ty Ewig

Liam Hunt

Jackson Lane

Richard Long

John Colin Mirtich

Chase Nelson Majors Baseball Juniors Baseball Seniors Baseball Coach Barnes Coach Hartley Coach Herbinko Ethan Barnes

Jesse Beruti

Zachary Brown

Brantin Garner

Jackson Livingston

Declan McDermitt

Trenton Muschette

Rayden Nelson

Lucas Palombi

Jaiden Reynolds

Tanner White

Timmy Balderson Levi Beardsley

Lucas Bowen

Bradley Cowan

Jayden Drye

Aiden Gandy

Drew Gott

Nathaniel Manco

Vincent Marrocco

Andrew Mozynski

Camden Sacker

Max Sulayman

Colton Windsor CCALL

Logan Booth

Cam Carle

Garrett Coffey

Brayden Crissman

Tyler Dunn

Austin Fogleman

Joseph Gorman

Nick Kelly

Bryce Legeer

Christian Manifold

Jaden Mealy

Steven Robinson



SMYO

David Crocroft

Quincy McFadden

Damian Nieves

Anthony Williams

Softball Minors Softball Majors Softball Juniors Softball Seniors Softball Coach Dean Coach Hall Coach DeGenerro Coach from NCLL Ayanna Berry

Charlotte Boice

Charlotte Brockinton Alexis Dean

Marcy Farrell

Aubrey Foote

Mikayla Ford

Colbie Flint

Ashlynn Merchant

Grace Randall

Ryleigh Rye

Skylar Simpson

Reagan Tomaszek

Caelin Ware Mikaela Goff

Tessa Drayer

Mya York

Molly Lago

Gracee Stebbing

Lilia Foley

Amytheus Vaa CCALL

Skylar Fink

Zoe Hagelin

Nicole Hoffman

Ravyn Payne

Jasmine Somerville

Mackenzie Tate



NCLL

Elizabeth Ballogh

Ivy Hilson

Victoria Nichols

Summer Philips

Ariana Raso CCALL

Julieta Arteaga

Jordan Dugue

Aunica Everhart

Naomi Grimm



The Calvert County American Little League is known for its commitment to developing young athletes and fostering a love for the game of baseball and softball. With the announcement of the 2023 All-Star teams, the league continues to showcase the incredible talent that has emerged from its ranks.

The District 7 tournaments, scheduled for June 24, will serve as the first test for these talented athletes. The competition will be fierce as teams vie for a chance to represent their district in the state tournaments, which kick off on July 8. The road to the International Little League World Series is challenging, but these young players have demonstrated the skills and determination necessary to succeed.

The Calvert County American Little League extends its gratitude to the coaches, parents, and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to support these athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Their guidance and mentorship have played a crucial role in shaping the success of the league’s All-Star teams.

As the community eagerly awaits the District 7 tournaments, the Calvert County American Little League encourages everyone to come out and support these talented young athletes. Their hard work and dedication deserve recognition and applause. Let us celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and the love of the game that the Calvert County American Little League embodies.

Please visit their official website for more information about the Calvert County American Little League and its upcoming events.

Like this: Like Loading...