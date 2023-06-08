PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – The Calvert County American Little League is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2023 All-Star teams. These exceptional young athletes, aged 8-16, have showcased their remarkable talent, unwavering dedication, intense passion, and outstanding sportsmanship throughout their participation in previous Baseball and Softball seasons.
Mike Barnes, President of Calvert American Little League, acknowledged the arduous task of selecting the teams and expressed his humility, saying, “I’m humbled by how hard it was to select these teams. Every year our athletes are better and more competitive, and it’s a struggle to decide who makes the cut and who has to wait until next year. It’s a great problem to have.”
The selected teams will compete in the upcoming District 7 tournaments scheduled to commence on June 24. Following these competitions, the top teams from the district will advance to the state tournaments, set to begin on July 8. The winners at the state level will then progress to the regional tournaments and, ultimately, the highly anticipated International Little League World Series in August.
It is worth noting that the Juniors and Seniors softball teams will collaborate with the Northern Calvert Little League, while the Senior baseball team will join forces with the Southern Maryland Youth Organization.
The Calvert County American Little League 2023 All-Star Baseball teams include the following categories:
Baseball
8-10 Baseball 8-10 Baseball 9-11 Baseball Coach Meidinger Coach Rye Coach Donaty Vincent Barbour
Brody Barnes
Brayden Bingham
Colton Curtis
Joseph Davis
Callen Donaty
Beckett Green
Chase Humphreys
Noah Langley
Brayden Walker
Callaghan Wilsberg
Gavin Zurenko
Bryce Bowen
Jackson Bowen
Jack Cowan
John Harrington
Dalton Leach
Charles Long
Jagger Lucas
Nathaniel Ross
Scott Rye Jr
Cody Hayes
Aiden Schwamp
Liam Strachan
Max Baldridge
Dominic Deboodt
Brooks Donaty
Logan Draheim
Parker Eskins
Ty Ewig
Liam Hunt
Jackson Lane
Richard Long
John Colin Mirtich
Chase Nelson
Majors Baseball Juniors Baseball Seniors Baseball Coach Barnes Coach Hartley Coach Herbinko Ethan Barnes
Jesse Beruti
Zachary Brown
Brantin Garner
Jackson Livingston
Declan McDermitt
Trenton Muschette
Rayden Nelson
Lucas Palombi
Jaiden Reynolds
Tanner White
Timmy Balderson
Levi Beardsley
Lucas Bowen
Bradley Cowan
Jayden Drye
Aiden Gandy
Drew Gott
Nathaniel Manco
Vincent Marrocco
Andrew Mozynski
Camden Sacker
Max Sulayman
Colton Windsor
CCALL
Logan Booth
Cam Carle
Garrett Coffey
Brayden Crissman
Tyler Dunn
Austin Fogleman
Joseph Gorman
Nick Kelly
Bryce Legeer
Christian Manifold
Jaden Mealy
Steven Robinson
SMYO
David Crocroft
Quincy McFadden
Damian Nieves
Anthony Williams
Softball
Minors Softball Majors Softball Juniors Softball Seniors Softball Coach Dean Coach Hall Coach DeGenerro Coach from NCLL Ayanna Berry
Charlotte Boice
Charlotte Brockinton Alexis Dean
Marcy Farrell
Aubrey Foote
Mikayla Ford
Colbie Flint
Ashlynn Merchant
Grace Randall
Ryleigh Rye
Skylar Simpson
Reagan Tomaszek
Caelin Ware
Mikaela Goff
Tessa Drayer
Mya York
Molly Lago
Gracee Stebbing
Lilia Foley
Amytheus Vaa
CCALL
Skylar Fink
Zoe Hagelin
Nicole Hoffman
Ravyn Payne
Jasmine Somerville
Mackenzie Tate
NCLL
Elizabeth Ballogh
Ivy Hilson
Victoria Nichols
Summer Philips
Ariana Raso
CCALL
Julieta Arteaga
Jordan Dugue
Aunica Everhart
Naomi Grimm
The Calvert County American Little League is known for its commitment to developing young athletes and fostering a love for the game of baseball and softball. With the announcement of the 2023 All-Star teams, the league continues to showcase the incredible talent that has emerged from its ranks.
The District 7 tournaments, scheduled for June 24, will serve as the first test for these talented athletes. The competition will be fierce as teams vie for a chance to represent their district in the state tournaments, which kick off on July 8. The road to the International Little League World Series is challenging, but these young players have demonstrated the skills and determination necessary to succeed.
The Calvert County American Little League extends its gratitude to the coaches, parents, and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to support these athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Their guidance and mentorship have played a crucial role in shaping the success of the league’s All-Star teams.
As the community eagerly awaits the District 7 tournaments, the Calvert County American Little League encourages everyone to come out and support these talented young athletes. Their hard work and dedication deserve recognition and applause. Let us celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and the love of the game that the Calvert County American Little League embodies.
Please visit their official website for more information about the Calvert County American Little League and its upcoming events.