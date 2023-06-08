High Point, NC – In a dominating performance, the High Point Rockers handed the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs a crushing defeat, ending their four-game winning streak. The game at Truist Point Park on Wednesday saw the Rockers unleash a barrage of home runs to secure a convincing 12-1 victory.

The Blue Crabs entered the matchup on a high note, riding the momentum of their impressive four consecutive wins during their lengthy road trip. Their rookie pitcher, Jared Burch, had been exceptional, seeking his fourth consecutive victory. However, the Rockers had different plans.

The first few innings displayed a close battle, with both teams exchanging blows. High Point’s Zander Wiel kick-started the scoring with a powerful two-run homer in the first inning, marking his ninth of the season. Southern Maryland responded with a lone run as Philip Caulfield hit a ground, driving in the team’s only run. At the end of the second and a half innings, the score stood at 2-1 in favor of the Rockers.

In the following innings, the Rockers unleashed their offensive might, relying heavily on the long ball. John Nogowski extended the lead with his 11th home run, making it 4-1 in the Rockers’ favor. The bottom of the fourth witnessed a grand slam from Beau Taylor, solidifying the Rockers’ dominance. Michael Martinez added insult to injury with another home run in the fifth inning, leaving the Blue Crabs reeling.

As the rain poured down, washing away the hopes of the Blue Crabs, the Rockers maintained their momentum and continued to widen the gap. With a resounding final score of 12-1, the Rockers claimed a convincing victory, ending Southern Maryland’s winning streak.

Tomorrow, the Blue Crabs will return to Truist Point Park for the series’ final game. The ALPB wins leader Mitch Lambson will take the mound, aiming to keep his undefeated record intact. The rubber match is scheduled for 6:35 PM and will be televised on FloSports, allowing fans to witness the intense showdown between these formidable teams.

The Blue Crabs will be eager to bounce back from this defeat and regain their winning form, while the Rockers will aim to build on their renewed momentum as they look to climb the standings. Baseball enthusiasts nationwide will be eagerly following the outcome of this anticipated matchup, which promises to deliver another thrilling display of skill and determination on the diamond.

